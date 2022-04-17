Auto

Ahead of unveiling, third-generation BMW X1 previewed in spy images

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Apr 17, 2022, 07:15 am 2 min read

The third-generation BMW X1 will go official by 2022-end (Photo credit: BMW)

German automaker BMW is likely to unveil its third-generation X1 SUV by the end of this year. In the latest development, a camouflaged test mule of the vehicle has been spied at Nurburgring, showcasing important design details. The images indicate that it will have a blacked-out grille, pull-up door handles, star-spoked wheels, and wrap-around taillights, among other highlights.

Context Why does this story matter?

The 2022 version of the BMW X1 will offer better looks and more features in comparison to the outgoing model. It should garner a lot of attention in the overseas markets.

The car will be built on an upgraded version of the brand's UKL platform and should arrive in India as a completely built unit. The rivalry in the SUV segment will definitely increase.

Exteriors The car will sport swept-back headlamps and indicator-mounted ORVMs

The third-generation BMW X1 will flaunt a muscular hood, a blacked-out kidney grille, a wide air vent, and sleek swept-back headlights. On the sides, it will be flanked by B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, pull-up door handles, and designer star-spoked wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a window wiper, and wrap-around taillamps will be available on the rear end of the SUV.

Information Mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains might be offered

Under the hood, the upcoming BMW X1 should be offered with a choice of mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid petrol and diesel engines. The car will also get a performance-oriented M35i version in the future.

Interiors The SUV should get a curved dual-screen setup

The new BMW X1 will have a luxurious cabin, featuring a newly-designed center console, a restyled steering wheel, auto climate control, and parking sensors. It will house a single-piece curved dual-screen setup for the instrument cluster and infotainment panel. The safety of the passengers should be ensured by multiple airbags, EBD, a rear-view camera, ABS, as well as crash sensors.

Information 2022 BMW X1: Availability and pricing

BMW will announce the availability and pricing information of the new X1 SUV in India when it is launched. However, it should cost more than the current model, which starts at Rs. 39.9 lakh (ex-showroom).