Limited-run Mercedes-Maybach S-Class honors designer Virgil Abloh: Check top features

Written by Athik Saleh Apr 08, 2022, 01:15 pm 2 min read

2023 Mercedes-Maybach S Class is based on the recently launched S 680 (Photo credit: Mercedes-Benz)

German auto giant Mercedes-Benz has unveiled a special edition Maybach S 680, the last chapter of its collaboration with legendary fashion designer Virgil Abloh. The car is a fruit of the collaboration between Abloh and Gordon Wagner, Mercedes' chief design officer. It was signed off by Abloh before his death in November 2021. Production of the luxury car will be limited to 150 units.

Context Why does this story matter?

From Project Geländewagen to Project Maybach, the collaboration between Mercedes-Benz and Virgil Abloh has created some legendary cars.

Therefore, it is only fitting that the legacy of one of the pioneers of fashion/automotive collaborations is celebrated by revealing his last-ever project.

Unlike the Project Maybach which was a show car with a lot of innovations, the new Maybach S-Class is a production model.

Exteriors The special edition S-Class has a two-tone paint scheme

The Maybach S-Class by Virgil Abloh has a dual-tone paint job with Obsidian Black on the top half and a Tan shade on the bottom half as well as the forged alloy wheels. Like the S 680, it features a large chromed grille with vertical slats and chrome-finished air vents. The rear end is graced by wrap-around LED taillights and chrome-plated exhaust tips.

Information A 604hp, 6.0-liter engine fuels the car

The limited-edition Maybach S-Class is powered by a 6.0-liter, V12 engine that churns out a maximum power of 604hp and a peak torque of 900Nm. It is mated to a 9-speed automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system.

Interiors Mercedes-Maybach and Virgil Abloh logos adorn the luxurious cabin

The Maybach S-Class by Virgil Abloh has the same two-tone color scheme inside, with sand-colored Nappa leather accented by black trims. Mercedes-Maybach and Virgil Abloh logos adorn the rear cushions, headrests, central console, and door sills. The limited-edition car gets a more personalized and luxurious variation of the MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) system. It also has 13 airbags for passengers' safety.

Information Mercedes-Maybach by Virgil Abloh: Pricing and availability

Mercedes-Benz is yet to reveal the pricing and availability details of the Maybach S-Class by Virgil Abloh. However, we expect it to be priced well above $200,000 (around Rs. 1.5 crore). The car will be available in the US later this year.