Auto

Kia EV6 to be launched in India soon; spotted testing

Kia EV6 to be launched in India soon; spotted testing

Written by Athik Saleh Apr 08, 2022, 10:43 am 2 min read

Kia EV6 is expected to arrive in India by mid-2022 (Photo credit: Kia Motors)

South Korean automaker Kia Motors is gearing up to launch the EV6 electric car in India. In the latest development, the battery-powered crossover has been spotted testing on Indian roads, suggesting an imminent launch. It is likely to arrive here as a CBU model. In the US, the four-wheeler is available in three trims, namely Light, Wind, and GT-Line.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Kia EV6 is the company's first all-electric car. It was introduced in the global market last year.

Based on the Electric-Global Modular Platform architecture, the four-wheeler offers great looks and performance.

Its entrance into India's growing EV segment is bound to make the competition interesting. It will take on rivals from brands like Jaguar, Audi, and Volvo.

Exteriors The car has a 'Digital Tiger Face'

Kia EV6 sports a clamshell hood, sleek grille, large LED headlamps with LED DRLs that form the vehicle's 'Digital Tiger Face,' and a wide air dam. It is flanked by indicator-mounted ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, sharp body lines, and 19-inch designer alloy wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a full-width narrow taillight, a roof spoiler, and a raked windshield grace the rear end.

Information The four-wheeler comes with two battery options

Kia EV6 is offered with 58kWh and 77.4kWh battery pack options. The larger battery comes linked with two motors that generate 320hp/604Nm. The powertrain allows the vehicle to sprint from 0-96km/h in 5.1 seconds and deliver a range of up to 500km.

Interiors It gets an AR head-up display

Kia EV6 features an augmented reality head-up display, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a 16-speaker Meridian sound system, a wireless charging facility, and an eight-way adjustable driver's seat. It houses a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For the passengers' safety, multiple airbags, Lane Keep Assist, and High Beam Assist are offered.

Information Kia EV6: Pricing and availability

Kia will reveal the availability and pricing details of the EV6 car in India at the time of its debut. However, in the US, it starts at $40,900 (around Rs. 31.03 lakh).