Maruti Suzuki cars available with attractive discounts: Check best offers

Written by Athik Saleh Apr 08, 2022, 02:15 am 3 min read

Discounts are available on both manual and AMT models (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

Maruti Suzuki is offering attractive discounts and benefits of up to Rs. 31,000 on its Arena line-up, including the WagonR, S-Presso, Celerio, and Swift, among others. The offers are valid only for the month of April and can be availed in the form of cash discounts, corporate benefits, and exchange offers. There are no benefits available on the CNG models of the cars.

Maruti Suzuki is the largest-selling carmaker in India, but that hasn't stopped the company from boosting its sales by announcing benefits on its cars.

These offers are even more impressive if we consider the recent trend of price hikes in the industry.

We have listed popular models from Maruti Suzuki that can be purchased this month without burning a hole in your pocket.

Car #1 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso: Price starts at Rs. 3.85 lakh

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso's manual variants are available with offers worth up to Rs. 31,000, while the AMT version has discounts of up to Rs. 16,000. The car sports a boxy stance with a chrome-finished grille and adjustable headlights. It has a five-seater cabin, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and two airbags. It draws power from a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter petrol engine that generates 67hp/90Nm.

Car #2 Maruti Suzuki WagonR: Price starts at Rs. 4.98 lakh

Maruti Suzuki WagonR's 1.0-liter models come with benefits up to Rs. 31,000, while the 1.2-liter variants have offers up to Rs. 26,000. It has a boxy design with a muscular hood, chrome-finished grille, and halogen headlights. Inside, there are five seats, two airbags, and a 7.0-inch infotainment screen. It is available in both 1.2-liter and 1.0-liter engine options that generate up to 81.8hp/113Nm.

Car #3 Maruti Suzuki Celerio: Price starts at Rs. 5.15 lakh

Discounts of up to Rs. 26,000 are available with all variants of the Maruti Suzuki Celerio. The car has a mono-slat grille, indicator-mounted ORVMs, a height-adjustable driver's seat, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, two airbags, and ABS with EBD. It is currently one of the most fuel-efficient cars in India. It is powered by a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter, DualJet engine that generates 66hp/89Nm.

Car #4 Maruti Suzuki Swift: Price starts at Rs. 5.9 lakh

Finally, Maruti Suzuki Swift's manual variants are available with discounts of up to Rs. 25,000, while the AMT version has benefits worth up to Rs. 17,000. The car features a sculpted hood and a blacked-out grille with a chrome slat. It has a five-seater cabin, a 7.0-inch touchscreen panel, and two airbags. It is powered by a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter petrol engine that makes 90hp/113Nm.