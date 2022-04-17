Auto

Renault Kwid E-TECH EV goes official with a 298km range

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Apr 17, 2022, 05:15 am 2 min read

Renault Kwid E-TECH was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 (Photo credit: Renault)

French automaker Renault has finally launched its Kwid E-TECH hatchback in Brazil. It is unlikely to arrive in India. As for the highlights, the car has an imposing look and a spacious cabin with a variety of tech-based features, including electronic stability control. It draws power from an electric powertrain and promises a range of up to 298km on a single charge.

Context Why does this story matter?

To recall, the Kwid E-TECH was showcased as the K-ZE at the Auto Expo 2020. It is also sold as the Dacia Spring EV in Europe.

The car's good looks, long list of features, and decent performance should appeal to buyers in Brazil. If it arrives in India, it will rival the Mahindra eKUV100 and raise the competition in the EV four-wheeler segment.

Exteriors The hatchback has a closed grille and dual-tone wheels

The Renault Kwid E-TECH sports a sculpted bonnet, a chrome-garnished closed front grille, a wide air dam, and split-style headlights. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, B-pillars, "E-TECH" badging, flared wheel arches, and dual-tone alloy wheels. A roof-mounted antenna, a window wiper, and wrap-around taillamps are available on the rear end of the car.

Information It can accelerate from 0-50km/h in 4.1 seconds

Renault Kwid E-TECH packs a 64.1hp electric motor linked to a 26.8kWh battery pack which can be charged from 15-80% in 40 minutes using a fast-charger. The car sprints from 0-50km/h in 4.1 seconds and delivers a range of up to 298km per charge.

Interiors The four-wheeler gets power windows and six airbags

The Renault Kwid E-TECH has a cabin with a two-tone dashboard, round AC vents, and a four-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. It houses power windows and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity facilities. The safety of the passengers is ensured by six airbags, a tire pressure monitoring system, ABS, EBD, hill-start assist, and electronic stability control.

Information Renault Kwid E-TECH: Pricing and availability

In Brazil, the Renault Kwid E-TECH hatchback sports a price figure of BRL 1,42,990 (around Rs. 23.2 lakh). However, no details pertaining to its pricing and availability in India have been disclosed.