Genesis Speedium Coupe concept previews future EVs by the brand

Written by Pradnesh Naik Apr 17, 2022, 01:15 am 2 min read

The Genesis Speedium Coupe has been named after a South Korean racetrack (Photo credit: Genesis).

Hyundai-owned luxury brand Genesis has revealed its Speedium Coupe concept, showcasing the design language that could be seen on future EVs by the carmaker. The model tries to encapsulate the emotional value of driving even when moving in the era of electrification. The four-wheeler seems to be an evolution of the X concept that the carmaker showcased last year.

As of this moment, the Genesis Speedium Coupe is simply a design exercise. But its styling cues might make their way to another model by the company in the future.

However, if any production-specific vehicle does arrive in India, it will be a completely built unit (CBU). The rivalry in the luxury sedan segment will also be raised significantly.

Exteriors The four-wheeler symbolizes the 'Two Lines' design philosophy

The Speedium Coupe features a reworked roofline, a blanked-off grille, and updated lighting elements compared to the X concept. Its grille is surrounded by light bars arranged in an inverted triangular shape, which mimics the Genesis shield on the logo. The four-wheeler also gets a large glasshouse that extends back with the roofline, sloping down to end in a ducktail-style rear spoiler.

Ideas The car's name is inspired by a racetrack

The name of the car is inspired by a famed racing track in South Korea called "Inje Speedium," hinting at the concept's sporty credentials. It also adopts a minimalist, fuss-free design that does without superfluous details. "This isn't a show car—it's a look into our design processes as we explore ideas for the next wave of EVs," said Genesis's Chief Creative Officer, Luc Donckerwolke.

Information Genesis Speedium Coupe concept: Availability

The manufacturer is not planning on putting either of the X concept and Speedium Concept models into production. The idea behind them is to reflect on Genesis's principle of reductive design and the brand's future design direction.