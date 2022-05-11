Auto

Prior to unveiling, Mercedes-Benz teases its Vision AMG concept EV

Prior to unveiling, Mercedes-Benz teases its Vision AMG concept EV

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 11, 2022, 01:15 am 2 min read

The Vision AMG EV will be backed by an electric powertrain (Photo credit: Gordon Wagener/Instagram)

German automaker Mercedes-Benz will showcase the concept version of its Vision AMG car on May 19. In the latest development, the brand's Chief Design Officer Gorden Wagener has put out teaser images of the upcoming vehicle. The pictures suggest that the four-wheeler will have a sleek roofline, a pointy front end, and arched rear fenders. It will be fueled by an electric powertrain.

Context Why does this story matter?

Mercedes-Benz's Vision AMG will be built on a dedicated electric architecture and shall be the AMG division's next standalone model after the One hypercar.

The company claims that it will offer good performance as well as luxury. When it heads to production, the rivalry in the electric four-wheeler segment might be raised as customers will try to get their hands on it.

Exteriors The car is likely to have an eye-catching design

The teaser images suggest that the Vision AMG concept will have a sloping roofline, a pointy front fascia, rear fenders with an arched look, and a tail section with angular elements. The vehicle is expected to have sleek headlamps, two doors, ORVMs, and designer wheels. Its dimensions will probably be disclosed at the time of its unveiling later this month.

Information It will be backed by an electric powertrain

Mercedes-Benz claims that under the hood, the Vision AMG model will draw power from an electric powertrain. However, details pertaining to its specifications and power figures have not been disclosed yet.

Interiors The vehicle might get head-up display and multiple airbags

The Vision AMG is expected to have a luxurious cabin, featuring auto climate control, a head-up display, parking sensors, and a multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control. It should house a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options. The safety of the passengers should be ensured by multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, ABS, and EBD.

Information What about its availability?

The Vision AMG performance show car will be shown in concept form on May 19, and its production version will be up for grabs in 2025. Its pricing details should be announced around that time.