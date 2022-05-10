Auto

Yamaha bikes have become costlier in India: Check new prices

Yamaha bikes have become costlier in India: Check new prices

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 10, 2022, 06:58 pm 2 min read

The bikes have received no cosmetic or mechanical updates (Photo credit: Yamaha)

Japanese automaker Yamaha has increased the prices of the products in its Indian portfolio. The hike ranges from Rs. 600 to Rs. 1,800, depending on the model. The new pricing might put a dent in the sales of popular motorcycles such as FZ-Fi, FZS-Fi, FZ-X, and FZ 25. However, none of the models have received any kind of cosmetic or mechanical updates.

Context Why does this story matter?

Yamaha is one of the earliest Japanese giants to offer performance motorcycles in India such as the legendary RD350 and the first generation of the R15.

The company has now hiked the prices across its range here to offset the rise in input costs.

However, the increase is marginal, with the maximum hike seen on its ever-popular FZ-FI model.

Bike #1 Yamaha FZ-Fi: Carries a price-tag of Rs. 1.11 lakh

The Yamaha FZ-Fi has become costlier by Rs. 1,800 in India. The motorbike features a muscular tank, a single-piece seat, single-channel ABS, an all-LED lighting setup, and disc brakes on both ends. The motorcycle draws power from a BS6-compliant 149cc, single-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 12.2hp and a peak torque of 13.3Nm. The motor is paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

Bike #2 Yamaha FZS-Fi: Price starts at Rs. 1.17 lakh

The Yamaha FZS-Fi has received a marginal bump of Rs. 1,000. The bike sports a muscular tank, a side-mounted exhaust, an engine guard, single-channel ABS, and disc brakes on both the wheels. The two-wheeler is fueled by a 149cc, single-cylinder engine that produces 12.2hp of maximum power and a peak torque of 13.3Nm. It is linked to a 5-speed gearbox.

Bike #3 Yamaha FZ-X: Now costs Rs. 1.3 lakh

The Yamaha FZ-X is available with a hike of Rs. 1,600 in India. The bike features a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a single-piece seat, a USB charging socket, a negative LCD instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, disc brakes on both the wheels, and single-channel ABS. It is powered by a BS6-compliant 149cc, single-cylinder engine that generates 12.2hp/13.3Nm. The motor is linked to a 5-speed gearbox.

Bike #4 Yamaha FZ 25: Price begins at Rs. 1.4 lakh

The Yamaha FZ 25 gets a marginal hike of Rs. 1,300. The motorcycle has a muscular fuel tank, a side-mounted exhaust, a digital instrument console, a bi-functional LED headlight cluster, disc brakes on both the wheels and dual-channel ABS. The FZ 25 draws power from a 249cc fuel-injected engine that is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The mill makes 20.8hp/20.1Nm.