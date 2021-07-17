Bajaj Pulsar 125 becomes costlier by Rs. 4,600 in India

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Jul 17, 2021, 04:39 pm

Bajaj Pulsar 125 has become more expensive in India

Bajaj Auto has hiked the prices of its Pulsar 125 motorcycle in India. After the latest price revision, the two-wheeler has become up to Rs. 4,589 more expensive and now starts at Rs. 77,491. As for the highlights, the motorbike has a robust minimalist design and draws power from a BS6-compliant 124.4cc, single-cylinder engine linked to a 5-speed gearbox. Here are more details.

Design

The bike is available in six color combinations

The Bajaj Pulsar 125 has a sloping fuel tank, a flat/split-style seat with a pillion grab rail, and an exhaust with a metal cover on it. The bike packs a semi-digital instrument cluster, a halogen headlamp, a twin-strip LED taillight, and rides on designer wheels. It is offered in six dual-tone color combinations, including Neon Blue, Red Black, and Neon Green, among others.

Information

It is fueled by a 12hp, 124cc engine

The Bajaj Pulsar 125 draws power from a BS6-compliant 124.4cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled DTS-i engine that generates 11.8hp of power at 8,500rpm and 10.8Nm of peak torque at 6,500rpm. The mill is paired to a 5-speed gearbox.

Safety

It offers telescopic front forks

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Bajaj Pulsar 125 is equipped with a disc/drum brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel along with a combined braking system for better handling. Suspension duties on the vehicle are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and twin gas-charged shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information

Bajaj Pulsar 125: Pricing

Bajaj Pulsar 125 with a flat seat, costs Rs. 77,491 for the drum brake model and Rs. 83,885 for the disc brake variant. Meanwhile, the split-seat model costs Rs. 80,410 and Rs. 87,181, for the drum and disc variants, respectively (all prices, ex-showroom).