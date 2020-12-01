In a BSE filing, Bajaj Auto has reported a 5% hike in total sales to 4,22,240 units in November this year. A year ago, the company sold 4,03,223 units in the same month.

Meanwhile, the domestic sales in November 2020 stood at 1,98,933 units - a decline of 4% in comparison to last year's 2,07,775 units.

Here are more details.