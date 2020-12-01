Last updated on Dec 01, 2020, 01:28 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byDwaipayan Roy
In a BSE filing, Bajaj Auto has reported a 5% hike in total sales to 4,22,240 units in November this year. A year ago, the company sold 4,03,223 units in the same month.
Meanwhile, the domestic sales in November 2020 stood at 1,98,933 units - a decline of 4% in comparison to last year's 2,07,775 units.
Here are more details.
In 2020, the total motorcycle sales rose by 12% to 3,84,993 units as compared to 3,43,446 bikes sold in November 2019.
The sale of commercial vehicles tanked 38% to 37,247 units as against 59,777 units in the corresponding month last year.
Finally, exports increased by 14% to 2,23,307 units in November, compared to 1,95,448 units in November last year.
Love Business news?
Subscribe to stay updated.