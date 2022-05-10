Auto

Tata Nexon EV MAX to deliver a 437km ARAI-certified range

Tata Nexon EV MAX to deliver a 437km ARAI-certified range

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 10, 2022, 06:32 pm 2 min read

Tata Nexon EV MAX will be offered in XZ+ and XZ+ Lux trims (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors will launch its Nexon EV MAX SUV in India tomorrow i.e. May 11. It will be offered in two variants, namely XZ+ and XZ+ Lux. The car will sport minor cosmetic changes compared to the standard Nexon and shall have a spacious cabin with lots of new features. It will come with a 40.5kWh battery and shall deliver a 437km ARAI-certified range.

Context Why does this story matter?

Tata Motors has made steady progress in the electric passenger car segment in India. The EV market has seen substantial growth in recent years and the Nexon EV dominates the business here.

Now, the brand is gearing up to launch the Nexon EV MAX with a better range and more features to rival the MG ZS EV and Hyundai KONA Electric.

Exteriors The car will have a black grille and LED taillamps

The Tata Nexon EV MAX is expected to flaunt a muscular bonnet, a narrow black grille with 'EV' and 'ZIPTRON' badging, projector headlamps, and large air vents. On the sides, it will be flanked by black B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. A shark-fin antenna, LED taillights, and a window wiper with a defogger will grace the rear end of the SUV.

Interiors The SUV will get an air purifier and wireless charger

The Tata Nexon EV MAX will have a spacious cabin, featuring an air purifier, cooled seats, an illuminated gear knob with park mode, a wireless charger, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It will pack a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support. An electronic parking brake, electronic stability program, and hill-hold assist will ensure the safety of the passengers.

Performance It will have a real-world mileage of around 312km

Tata Nexon EV MAX will pack an electric motor and a 40.5kWh battery pack. The setup will deliver 143hp/250Nm. It will allow the vehicle to deliver an ARAI-certified range of 437km and a real-world mileage of around 312km. There will be two charging options: 3.3kWh and 7.2kWh. Using the latter, the car could be charged completely in just five to six hours.

Information Tata Nexon EV MAX: Pricing and availability

In India, the Tata Nexon EV MAX is expected to carry a starting price-tag of around Rs. 20 lakh (on-road). Deliveries of the car will start here by the end of this month or early June.