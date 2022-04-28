Auto

Mercedes-Benz T-Class debuts as a stylish van in Europe

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Apr 28, 2022, 04:20 am 2 min read

Mercedes-Benz T-Class gets four engine choices (Photo credit: Mercedes-Benz)

German automaker Mercedes-Benz has introduced its T-Class van in Europe. It is available in two trim levels, namely Style and Progressive. As for the highlights, the vehicle has an imposing look and a spacious cabin with a variety of driver assistance features. Under the hood, it is offered with a choice of four petrol as well as diesel engines.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Mercedes-Benz T-Class is the latest addition to the rapidly expanding light commercial vehicle (LCV) segment in Europe.

The van boasts premium looks, good performance, and lots of features. It can be used for both personal as well as business purposes, and serves as a more premium alternative to the Renault Kangoo.

However, this four-wheeler is unlikely to arrive in India.

Exteriors The van has sliding rear doors and 17-inch wheels

The Mercedes-Benz T-Class flaunts a muscular bonnet, a chrome-lined grille, swept-back headlamps, and a large air vent. On the sides, the van is flanked by roof rails, black B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, sliding rear doors, and 16/17-inch steel or alloy wheels. A window wiper, a near-vertical tailgate, and triangular taillights grace the rear end of the four-wheeler.

Information Petrol and diesel engine options are available

Mercedes-Benz T-Class is offered with two 1.5-liter, four-cylinder, turbo-diesel engines that make 95hp/260Nm and 116hp/270Nm, respectively. Two 1.3-liter, turbo-petrol engines that put out 102hp/200Nm and 131hp/240Nm, respectively, are also available. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

Interiors The vehicle gets 7 airbags and 5 seats

The Mercedes-Benz T-Class has a spacious 5-seater cabin with Artico leather upholstery, key-less entry, ambient LED lighting, a voice assistant, and a three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The safety of the passengers is ensured by seven airbags, Active Steering Assist, and Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC.

Information Mercedes-Benz T-Class: Pricing and availability

In Europe, the Mercedes-Benz T-Class van will bear a starting price-figure of just under €30,000 (around Rs. 24.5 lakh). The vehicle will go on sale in the Old Continent soon.