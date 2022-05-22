Auto

Fourth-generation Hyundai TUCSON breaks cover in India; launch in late-2022

Written by Athik Saleh May 22, 2022, 12:15 am 2 min read

Hyundai TUCSON could be available in India with two engine options (Photo credit: Hyundai)

South Korean automaker Hyundai has finally revealed the fourth-generation TUCSON SUV in India. The company has confirmed that the car will hit our shores in the second half of 2022. To recall, it made its international debut in September 2020. Due to the application of the brand's "Sensuous Sportiness" theme, the SUV has a more sporty look than its predecessor.

Context Why does this story matter?

The TUCSON is Hyundai's bestselling SUV worldwide. However, the four-wheeler has seen a dip in its numbers in India recently.

The suboptimal performance is mainly because Indians have been waiting for the new TUCSON that's been available globally for quite a while now.

Well, Hyundai certainly saw the numbers and has acted promptly. Its arrival will certainly make the premium SUV segment more interesting.

Exteriors The SUV sports a parametric jewel grille with integrated DRLs

The new Hyundai TUCSON has a sporty stance with a sculpted bonnet, a parametric jewel grille with vertically-placed DRLs, sleek LED headlights, and a full-width air dam. It is flanked by sharp body lines, indicator-mounted ORVMs, roof rails, flared wheel arches, and 18-inch alloy wheels. A full-width snake fang-themed LED taillamp, a roof-mounted spoiler, and a shark-fin antenna grace the rear end.

Information The car is available with three powertrain options globally

Details about the powertrain of the India-specific Hyundai TUCSON are yet to be revealed. Globally, it is available with diesel, petrol, and plug-in hybrid engine options. We expect the Indian version to be offered with diesel and petrol options initially.

Interiors The four-wheeler has a wrap-around dashboard and 10.25-inch infotainment panel

The Hyundai TUCSON has a spacious 5-seater cabin with ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, a wrap-around dashboard with faux AC vents, an air purifier, automatic climate control, and a butterfly-style multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a 10.25-inch TFT-LCD driver's display and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with Blue Link support. For safety, the car has six airbags, ABS with EBD, and traction control.

Information Fourth-generation Hyundai TUCSON: Pricing and availability

The current-generation Hyundai TUCSON starts at Rs. 22.69 lakh and goes up to Rs. 27.47 lakh in India. Meanwhile, the fourth-generation SUV is expected to start at around Rs. 25 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). It is likely to arrive in India later this year.