Mahindra pulls the plug on its XUV500 model in India

Mahindra XUV500 not sold in India anymore

Mahindra has discontinued its XUV500 car in India. To recall, the first-generation model debuted here in 2011 and received two mid-cycle updates along the way. The decade-old four-wheeler has an eye-catching look and an upmarket cabin with a host of features. It was available with a choice of BS6-compliant petrol as well as diesel engines. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car flaunts a chromed grille and 18-inch wheels

The Mahindra XUV500 has a muscular bonnet, a chromed grille, a wide air dam, sleek headlights with LED DRLs, and a silvered skid plate. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 18-inch alloy wheels. A window wiper, wrap-around taillamps, and dual exhaust tips grace the rear section of the four-wheeler.

Information

It had with two engine options

The Mahindra XUV500 runs on a 2.2-liter diesel engine that makes 152.87hp/360Nm or a 2.2-liter petrol mill that generates 139hp/320Nm. Transmission duties on the vehicle are taken care of by a 6-speed manual or torque converter automatic gearbox.

Interiors

The SUV gets six airbags and USB chargers

The Mahindra XUV500 has a spacious cabin with a single-pane sunroof, a 6-way adjustable driver's seat, auto climate control, USB chargers, parking sensors, and a multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control. It houses a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. An electronic stability program, six airbags, ABS with EBD, and a rear-view camera ensure the passengers' safety.

Information

Mahindra XUV500: Pricing

In India, the Mahindra XUV500 started at Rs. 15.56 lakh and went up to Rs. 20.07 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi). It took on rivals such as the MG Hector, Tata Harrier, and Jeep Compass.