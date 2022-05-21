Auto

Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV breaks cover; bookings from next month

Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV breaks cover; bookings from next month

Written by Athik Saleh May 21, 2022, 07:51 pm 2 min read

The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N will have flared wheel arches (Photo credit: Mahindra)

Homegrown automaker Mahindra has announced that the next-generation Scorpio SUV will be dubbed "Scorpio-N." In the latest development, the company has also released pictures of the four-wheeler, revealing its key design details. The car will be launched in India on June 27 and its official bookings will start on the same date. It will be manufactured at Mahindra's Chakan production facility in Pune.

Context Why does this story matter?

Mahindra has finally decided to show us the much-anticipated third-generation Scorpio-N. As expected, the SUV comes with a completely revamped look.

Built on the new body-on-frame platform, the new Scorpio was engineered and designed by teams at Mahindra Research Valley, Mahindra North American Technical Center, and Mahindra Digital Studio.

With its introduction, the compact SUV segment in India will certainly see some heated competition.

Exteriors The SUV will feature a revamped grille and 18-inch wheels

The Scorpio-N will have a sculpted hood, a refreshed grille with chromed vertical slats, the new Mahindra logo, twin-barrel LED headlamps, C-shaped fog lamps, and a trapezoidal air vent with honeycomb mesh patterns. It will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, sharp body lines, roof rails, and 18-inch alloy wheels. Vertically-placed taillamps and a bumper with a full-width chrome strip will grace the rear.

Information Petrol and diesel engine options will be offered

The new-generation Mahindra Scorpio-N will draw power from a 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder mStallion petrol engine and a 2.2-liter, 4-cylinder mHawk diesel motor. The mills will be paired with a 6-speed manual/automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system.

Interiors The four-wheeler will get a sunroof and multiple airbags

Mahindra is yet to reveal the details about the interior of the 2022 Scorpio-N. However, from spy shots, we know that the car will have an updated cabin featuring dual-zone climate control, a multifunctional steering wheel, and a sunroof. It will pack a large touchscreen infotainment panel and a new digital instrument console. For safety, it will have multiple airbags and a 360-degree-view camera.

Information 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N: Pricing and availability

Mahindra will reveal the official pricing and availability details of the 2022 Scorpio-N at the time of its launch on June 27. However, we expect it to be priced at around Rs. 14-20 lakh (ex-showroom).