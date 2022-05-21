Auto

Ola Electric opens purchase window; hikes price of S1 Pro

Written by Athik Saleh May 21, 2022, 06:05 pm 3 min read

Ola Electric has organized test rides for new customer in five cities (Photo credit: Ola Electric)

Ola Electric has opened a fresh purchase window for the S1 Pro scooter in India. The price of the two-wheeler has also been increased by Rs. 10,000. Separately, the EV maker is giving away 10 free S1 Pro "Gerua" to those who cross 200km on a single charge. Notably, the S1 is not on offer as the brand has temporarily stopped its production.

Context Why does this story matter?

In April, Ola Electric became India's top electric scooter manufacturer and S1 Pro became the country's highest-selling model.

With the new purchase window, the company aims to increase the number. At the same time, it should be hoping to address the much-publicized fire hazard issue of the two-wheeler, too.

The EV maker has not made it clear why it has hiked the price though.

Twitter Post Free 'Gerua' scooter for crossing 200km on single charge

Looking at the excitement, we’ll give a free Gerua scooter to 10 more customers who cross 200km range in a single charge!



We have 2 who’ve crossed, one each on MoveOS 2 and 1.0.16. So anyone can achieve!



Will host the winners at the Futurefactory in June to take their delivery! — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) May 20, 2022

Information MoveOS 2.0 with more features to be rolled out soon

Meanwhile, Ola Electric is expected to roll out the MoveOS 2.0, an updated version of the scooter's operating system, soon. It promises better navigation capabilities, a new mobile app, and an ECO mode. A beta version of the OS is already available for select customers.

Design Scooter features a smiley-shaped headlight, aluminium alloy wheels

Ola S1 Pro sits on a tubular frame and has an indicator-mounted front apron, a smiley-shaped headlight, a flat footboard, and a single-piece flat seat with a pillion grab rail. It packs an all-LED lighting setup and a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster with support for voice control and connectivity options. The scooter rides on 12-inch aluminium alloy wheels and is offered in 10 shades.

Information The two-wheeler has a top speed of 115km/h

The Ola S1 Pro draws power from an 8.5kW electric motor linked to a 3.97kWh battery pack. It has a top speed of 115km/h, sprints from 0-40km/h in three seconds, and promises a range of 181km on a single charge.

Safety There are disc brakes on both ends

For the safety of the rider, the Ola S1 Pro is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with a combined braking system and hill-hold control for better handling. The suspension duties on the scooter are taken care of by a single fork on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Pocket-pinch Ola S1 Pro: Pricing and availability

After the price hike, Ola S1 Pro is now priced at Rs. 1.39 lakh (ex-showroom). Customers will have to pay Rs. 20,000 initially. The balance amount must be paid before delivery, which should start soon. Ola has also set up test rides for prospective customers in five cities. Moreover, interested buyers can reserve a slot in the next purchase window by paying Rs. 499.