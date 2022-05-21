Auto

2022 Range Rover Sport launched in India; bookings now open

2022 Range Rover Sport launched in India; bookings now open

Written by Athik Saleh May 21, 2022, 04:55 pm 2 min read

2022 Range Rover Sport is offered in four trims (Photo credit: Jaguar Land Rover)

Jaguar Land Rover has launched the 2022 iteration of the Range Rover Sport SUV in India. It has a starting price tag of Rs. 1.64 crore. The automaker has also begun the official bookings for the four-wheeler and its deliveries will begin later this year. The car is offered in four trims: Dynamic SE, Dynamic HSE, Autobiography, and a specially curated First Edition.

Context Why does this story matter?

The new Range Rover Sport offers better looks and features than the outgoing model. It will arrive on our shores as a completely built unit (CBU).

Based on Land Rover's MLA-Flex platform, the 2022 version of the car is expected to intensify the competition in the luxury SUV segment.

It takes on rivals such as Porsche Cayenne and Maserati Levante.

Exteriors The SUV sports LED headlights and 22-inch alloy wheels

The 2022 Range Rover Sport features a muscular hood with copper inserts and Matte Graphite lettering, a sleek black grille, a black roof, LED headlights with L-shaped DRLs, and a revamped bumper with a wide air dam. It is flanked by sharp body lines, ORVMs, flush-fitted door handles, and 22-inch alloy wheels. Wrap-around taillamps, dual exhaust tips, and two shark-fin antennas grace the rear.

Information The car is available with two engine options

The 2022 Range Rover Sport draws power from a 3.0-liter, 6-cylinder turbo-diesel engine that generates 346hp of maximum power and 700Nm of peak torque. A plug-in hybrid powertrain with a 434hp, 3.0-liter, 6-cylinder turbo-petrol mill is also available. It has an automatic transmission setup.

Interiors The four-wheeler gets heated and ventilated seats

The 2022 Range Rover Sport has a luxurious cabin, featuring perforated semi-aniline leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, 22-way heated and ventilated seats, four-zone climate control, head-up display, Meridian audio system, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a 13.7-inch digital instrument console and 13.1-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment panel. For safety, the car has adaptive cruise control, Terrain Response 2 system, and park assist.

Information 2022 Range Rover Sport: Pricing and availability

The 2022 Range Rover Sport's Dynamic SE, Dynamic HSE, Autobiography, and First Edition variants are priced at Rs. 1.64 crore, Rs. 1.71 crore, Rs. 1.81 crore, and Rs. 1.84 crore, respectively (all prices, ex-showroom). The car is available for booking now.