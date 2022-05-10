Auto

2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class launched in India at Rs. 55 lakh

Bookings of the 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class have already started in India (Photo credit: Mercedes-Benz)

German carmaker Mercedes-Benz has finally launched its 2022 C-Class sedan as its latest offering in the Indian market. It is offered in C200, C220d, and C300d trims. As for the highlights, the car draws styling cues from the S-Class and gets an upmarket cabin with a bevy of new-age features. It is available with petrol as well as diesel engine options.

In India, the C-Class is one of Mercedes-Benz's bestselling cars. The new version of the vehicle offers better looks, improved performance, as well as more comfort and features.

The premium four-wheeler is tipped to attract a lot of customers. It is being built locally and takes on rivals such as the Audi A4, BMW 3 Series, and Volvo S60.

Exteriors The car has LED headlights and six color options

The 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class features a sloping roofline, narrow LED headlights, a black-colored grille with chrome elements, and an aggressive bumper with faux air dams. It is flanked by ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and multi-spoke alloy wheels. Wrap-around taillamps and chromed exhaust vents grace the rear. The four-wheeler is available in six colors, including Salatine Gray, Cavansite Blue, Obsidian Black, and Mojave Silver.

Performance It is offered with petrol and diesel engine options

The new Mercedes-Benz C-Class is backed by a 1.5-liter, 4-cylinder petrol engine (201hp/300Nm). A 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder diesel mill is also available. It generates 197hp/440Nm on the C 220d model and 261hp/550Nm on the C 300d variant. Both the petrol and diesel motors are equipped with a 48V mild-hybrid setup that puts out an additional 20hp/200Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 9-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors The vehicle gets a biometric scanner and powered front seats

Mercedes-Benz C-Class has a 5-seater cabin, featuring a multifunctional steering wheel, a panoramic sunroof, Macchiato Beige/Black/Sienna Brown upholstery, powered front seats, dual-zone climate control, and a wireless phone charger. It packs a digital instrument cluster and an 11.9-inch MBUX touchscreen infotainment panel with a voice assistant, biometric scanner, and support for connected car technology. Multiple airbags and a 360-degree-view camera ensure the passengers' safety.

Information 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class: Pricing and availability

In India, the 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class starts at Rs. 55 lakh for the base C200 model and goes up to Rs. 61 lakh for the range-topping C 300d variant (all prices, ex-showroom). Production of the car has begun and pre-bookings are currently underway.