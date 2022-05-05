Auto

2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class unveiled in India; launch on May 10

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 05, 2022, 10:25 am 2 min read

2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is offered in three trim levels (Photo credit: Mercedes-Benz)

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the 2022 version of its C-Class sedan in India. It is offered in three trim levels: C200, C220d, and C300d, and shall be launched here on May 10. As for the highlights, the car bears an S-Class-inspired look and a luxurious cabin with a variety of tech-based features. It is available with a choice of petrol as well as diesel engines.

The C-Class is one of Mercedes-Benz's bestselling cars in India. The new version offers better looks, more comfort and features, and improved performance.

The premium vehicle is being built locally and should draw the attention of a lot of buyers. Once launched, it will take on rivals such as the Audi A4, Volvo S60, and BMW 3 Series.

Exteriors The car is offered in six color options

The 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class has a sloping roofline, a blacked-out grille with chrome elements, sleek LED headlights, and an aggressive bumper with faux air vents. It is flanked by black B-pillars, ORVMs, and multi-spoke alloy wheels. Wrap-around taillamps and chromed exhaust tips grace the rear. The car is available in six shades, including Salatine Gray, Obsidian Black, Mojave Silver, and Cavansite Blue.

Interiors The four-wheeler gets a sunroof and biometric scanner

The Mercedes-Benz C-Class has a 5-seater cabin with Macchiato Beige/Black/Sienna Brown upholstery, powered front seats, a wireless phone charger, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a digital instrument cluster and an 11.9-inch MBUX touchscreen infotainment system with a biometric scanner, voice assistant, and support for connected car technology. Multiple airbags ensure the passengers' safety.

Performance Petrol and diesel engine options are available

The new-generation Mercedes-Benz C-Class runs on a 1.5-liter, 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 201hp/300Nm. There is also a 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder diesel unit on offer. It produces 197hp/440Nm on the C 220d trim and 261hp/550Nm on the C 300d. Both the petrol and diesel mills are equipped with a 48V mild-hybrid setup that offers additional 20hp/200Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 9-speed automatic gearbox.

Information 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class: Pricing and availability

In India, the 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class will likely bear a starting price-tag of around Rs. 55 lakh (ex-showroom). Production of the car has started at the brand's Chakan facility and pre-bookings are currently underway.