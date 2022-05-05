Auto

Prior to unveiling, 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC found testing: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 05, 2022, 07:15 am 2 min read

Mercedes-Benz GLC is the brand’s best-selling car worldwide (Photo credit: Mercedes-Benz)

German automaker Mercedes-Benz is expected to unveil the new-generation GLC SUV in the coming months. It should also arrive in India. In the latest development, a partially camouflaged mule of the vehicle has been found testing on roads, exposing key design elements. The pictures suggest that it will have dual-tone ORVMs, silvered roof rails, and star-spoked wheels, among other highlights.

Context Why does this story matter?

With SUVs outselling every other car segment in domestic as well as the international markets, Mercedes-Benz is set to launch the refreshed version of its mid-sized SUV, the GLC very soon.

The upcoming SUV will be offered with updated technology, newly developed engines, and an overall larger cabin than the model on sale now.

It will compete against the BMW X3 and Audi Q5.

Exteriors The car will have sleek LED headlights and revamped bumpers

The spied prototype suggests that the upcoming GLC will feature slim LED headlights with DRLs, a wide grille, a muscular bonnet, and a slightly revamped bumper. On the sides, it will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and redesigned wheels. The new model will also sport LED taillights, a reprofiled bumper, and a wiper with a defogger on the rear.

Information Several engine options will be offered

The 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC will be offered with a host of four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines with a mild-hybrid system. A six-cylinder diesel mill and three plug-in hybrid powertrains should also be available.

Interior It will get an 11.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system

No images of the new-generation Mercedes-Benz GLC's interior are available. However, reports have confirmed that the upcoming car will get a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 11.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, as seen on the new Mercedes-Benz C-Class. It will have five seats, ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel from the latter as well.

Information 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV: Pricing and availability

Mercedes-Benz is yet to announce details regarding the availability and pricing of the new GLC. We expect it to make its global debut soon and when it arrives in India, it should cost more than the current model priced at Rs. 61 lakh (ex-showroom).