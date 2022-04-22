Auto

Ducati Multistrada V2 to launch in India on April 25

Ducati Multistrada V2 to launch in India on April 25

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Apr 22, 2022, 02:15 am 2 min read

Ducati Multistrada V2 is backed by a 937cc engine (Photo credit: Ducati)

Italian automaker Ducati will launch its Multistrada V2 motorbike in India on April 25. To recall, it broke cover in the global markets last year in October. As for the highlights, the motorcycle bears an aggressive look and offers several electronic riding aids, including cornering ABS and Ducati Traction Control. It runs on a 937cc, Testastretta engine that churns out 111.5hp of power.

Context Why does this story matter?

In India, the Ducati Multistrada V2 will serve as a replacement for Multistrada 950 and will offer better performance.

When the vehicle arrives in our market, several enthusiasts might be interested in having a look at it.

It will take on rivals such as the BMW F 900 XR and Triumph Tiger 900, and the competition in the luxury bike segment will increase.

Design The bike has LED headlights and a windshield

The Ducati Multistrada V2 has a muscular fuel tank, flared air intakes, a prominent beak, a raised windscreen, split-style seats, an upswept exhaust, and handlebars with back-lit controls. It sits on a tubular steel trellis frame. The bike packs a 5.0-inch color TFT instrument cluster, cornering lights, twin LED headlamps, and rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels.

Information It is powered by a 112hp, 937cc engine

The Ducati Multistrada V2 runs on a 937cc, Testastretta, liquid-cooled engine that makes 111.5hp of power and a peak torque of 96Nm. The motor is linked to a 6-speed gearbox and a quick-shifter.

Safety It gets four riding modes

The Ducati Multistrada V2 is equipped with disc brakes along with cruise control, cornering ABS, Vehicle Hold Control, and Ducati Traction Control. It also gets four riding modes: Sport, Enduro, Touring, and Urban. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by inverted forks on the front end and a fully-adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear side.

Information Ducati Multistrada V2: Pricing and availability

In India, the Ducati Multistrada V2 should carry a premium over the Multistrada 950, which is priced at Rs. 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be offered in two variants: standard and S.