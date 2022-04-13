Auto

2023 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek debuts with 295hp, V6 engine

Written by Athik Saleh Apr 13, 2022, 05:05 am 2 min read

2023 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek gets revised fuel mapping (Photo credit: Nissan)

Japanese automaker Nissan has unveiled a new off-road-inspired version of the Pathfinder SUV dubbed 'Pathfinder Rock Creek.' The four-wheeler has the same unibody design as the regular pathfinder but has a unique front fascia that distinguishes it from the latter. It will be formally launched at the 2022 New York International Auto Show and will go on sale during late summer this year.

Lately, we have been seeing automakers butching up their mid-sized and compact SUVs by giving them some off-road credentials. Nissan has followed suit, and came up with a serious off-road contender with meaningful upgrades.

Apart from the design that makes it look like a dirt dweller, the Rock Creek also gets all-terrain tires and increased lift to make it suitable for treacherous terrains.

The 2023 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek has a rugged design with a sculpted hood, a blacked-out V-motion grille, sleek LED headlights, a wide air dam, and LED foglights. It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, a 'Rock Creek' badging, a roof rack with a 100kg capacity, and 18-inch bedlock-style wheels. Wrap-around LED taillamps, a window wiper, and a roof-mounted spoiler grace the rear end.

The 2023 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek is powered by a 3.5-liter, V6 petrol engine with revised fuel mapping. It churns out a maximum power of 295hp and a peak torque of 366Nm. The mill is mated to a 9-speed gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system.

The 2023 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek features an all-black cabin with leather and fabric upholstery, contrasting Orange stitching, 'Rock Creek' logos on the seats, second-row captain's chairs, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a digital instrument panel and a touchscreen infotainment system. For passengers' safety, the SUV has multiple airbags, an off-road-tuned suspension, cruise control, and an intelligent around-view monitor with off-road mode.

Nissan is yet to disclose the pricing of the 2023 Pathfinder Rock Creek. However, we expect it to be priced at around $45,000 (roughly Rs. 34.25 lakh). The SUV will go on sale later this summer.