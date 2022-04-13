Auto

Force Gurkha gets second price-hike in 4 months: Check prices

Force Gurkha gets second price-hike in 4 months: Check prices

Written by Pradnesh Naik Apr 13, 2022, 03:05 am 2 min read

Force Gurkha runs on a 2.6-liter diesel mill that generates 90hp of power (Photo credit: Force Motors)

Force Motors has raised the price of its Gurkha SUV in India for the second time in a period of just four months. After increasing its price by Rs. 51,000 in January 2022, the homegrown automaker has now announced an increase of Rs. 39,000 to its popular off-roader. The Gurkha was launched in September 2021 and is currently available at Rs. 14.49 lakh.

Context Why does this story matter?

All automakers, including Force Motors, are increasing the prices of their products to compensate for the rise in input costs.

The Gurkha is a popular lifestyle off-road vehicle with its only rival being the Mahindra Thar. But considering it has received a total price-hike of Rs. 90,000 since launch, people might look at the Thar for its higher safety rating and better features.

Exteriors Gurkha exudes a rugged look

With Mercedes G-Wagon like cues, Force Gurkha exudes a rugged charm in its boxy exterior design. The squared-off design, clam-shell bonnet, bold Gurkha branding on the grille, and new LED headlights give it a retro yet modern face. The revised bumper with integrated fog lamps, bonnet-mounted indicators, and the new orange colorway further enhance its appeal.

Interiors Inside, there is a 7.0-inch touchscreen console

Force Gurkha is all new on the inside as well, and is a step up from the previous generation models. The Gurkha now offers a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with features such as Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The instrument cluster looks old school but is neatly integrated. There are four captain seats, power windows, manual AC, dual airbags, and a 4-speaker sound system.

The Gurkha comes with the old 2.6-liter, Mercedes-sourced diesel engine upgraded to comply with the BS6 emission norms. The engine generates a maximum power output of 89.84hp and a peak torque of 250Nm. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual transmission and four-wheel drive system with low-range gearbox and locking differential at both the front and rear axle.

Information How much does it cost now?

Following the latest price-revision, the Force Gurkha is priced at Rs. 14.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available across the country. In comparison, the Mahindra Thar starts at Rs. 13.17 lakh (ex-showroom).