2022 Toyota Land Cruiser tipped to be launched by August

Written by Athik Saleh Apr 12, 2022, 04:11 pm 2 min read

2022 Toyota Land Cruise is 200kg lighter than its predecessor (Photo credit: Toyota)

Japanese automaker Toyota is reportedly gearing up to launch its much-anticipated 2022 Land Cruiser in India by August. The flagship SUV is already available in select international markets and has been a runaway hit everywhere. It has been open for bookings in India since February with the first batch already sold out. Bookings are now closed due to the shortage of semiconductor chips.

Toyota Land Cruiser has always caught the imagination of auto enthusiasts with its rugged exterior and its ability to navigate any terrain. The 2022 variant is no different except that it is lighter and better.

The overwhelming response the new Land Cruiser received even put the company in a difficult position, with the waiting period going up to four years in select countries.

Exteriors The SUV flaunts an imposing grille and a powered tailgate

The 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser has a stunning design with a sculpted hood, a large grille with horizontal chrome slats, sleek headlights, and tow hooks. It is flanked by indicator-mounted ORVMs, squared-off wheel arches, roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, side-steppers, and 18-inch alloy wheels. The rear end of the vehicle is graced by wrap-around taillamps, a window wiper, and a powered tailgate.

Information A 10-speed gearbox handles the transmission duties

The 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser is powered by a 3.5-liter, twin-turbo, V6 petrol engine that makes 409hp/650Nm and a 3.3-liter, twin-turbo diesel motor that churns out 304hp/700Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 10-speed gearbox.

Interiors The car has a head-up display and pre-collision system

The 2022 Land Cruiser features a spacious cabin with leather upholstery, 4-zone climate control, ventilated seats, a large moonroof, a wireless smartphone charger, a head-up display, and an electrically adjustable steering wheel. It houses a 9.0-inch or 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. For safety, it has multiple airbags, a pre-collision system, lane-keeping assist, and adaptive cruise control.

Information 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser: Pricing and availability

The official pricing details of the 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser in India will be announced at the time of its launch. Bookings for the car have been closed in the country. For reference, in UAE, it starts at AED 297,900 (around Rs. 61.7 lakh).