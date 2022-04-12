Auto

Suzuki V-Strom SX v/s KTM 250 Adventure: Which is better?

Suzuki V-Strom SX v/s KTM 250 Adventure: Which is better?

Written by Pradnesh Naik Apr 12, 2022, 03:42 pm 3 min read

2022 Suzuki V-Strom SX and KTM 250 Adventure are powered by a 250cc engine

Suzuki has launched V-Strom SX, making an entry in the affordable, small capacity ADV bike market. It goes head to head against rivals such as Royal Enfield Himalayan, Scram 411, and Yezdi Adventure. With a 250cc engine, its closest rival is the KTM 250 Adventure which puts its best foot forward with a tried and tested formula for Indian roads. But, which is better?

Context Why does this story matter?

While the V-Strom SX is an entry-level ADV bike, it comes across as a practical and desirable model with a 249cc engine and new-age features such as smartphone connectivity for calls, message alerts, and navigation.

The KTM 250 Adventure, on the other hand, has been around since November 2020 and has received a minor update in 2021 with a BS6-compliant 248.76cc engine.

Design Suzuki V-Strom SX looks edgier with a protruding beak

The new Suzuki V-Strom SX looks quintessentially an adventure tourer at first glance, but a closer look reveals Gixxer 250's underpinnings. It gets split seats, upright windscreen, wide handlebar, LED headlights and digital instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity and navigation. The KTM 250 Adventure also gets split seats, a windscreen, LED lighting, digital instrument cluster, and rider aids such as off-road ABS.

Dimensions KTM's bike carries more fuel, but Suzuki's rival is lighter

Suzuki V-Strom SX weighs 167kg and has a fuel tank capacity of 12-liter. It has a wheelbase of 1,440mm, a ground clearance of 205mm, and a seat height of 835mm. The KTM 250 Adventure gets a larger 14.5-liter fuel tank with a wheelbase of 1,430mm and a ground clearance of 200mm. The seat height is 855mm and the bike is slightly heavier at 177kg.

Performance KTM 250 Adventure packs a more punchy engine

Powering the V-Strom SX is a 249cc, 4-stroke, single-cylinder, oil-cooled, SOHC engine which produces 26hp of power and 22.2Nm of peak torque. The KTM 250 Adventure packs a 248.76cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled, 4V DOHC engine producing maximum power of 29.5hp and peak torque of 24Nm. Transmission duties on both the bikes are handled by a 6-speed unit with chain-drive at the end.

Safety Suzuki V-Strom SX gets wider 140mm tire cross section

Dual-channel ABS, mono-shock suspension at rear, and non-adjustable windscreen are standard on both the bikes to ensure maximum safety for the rider. However, the Suzuki V-Strom SX gets a wider 140mm tire cross section at the rear for better grip and standard telescopic fork up front. The KTM has switchable ABS at the rear and WP upside-down fork tuned for better performance.

Our verdict Which one is better?

Suzuki V-Strom SX is available at Rs. 2.11 lakh (ex-showroom), whereas KTM 250 Adventure is priced at Rs. 2.32 lakh (ex-showroom). The V-Strom SX comes around as a more practical, value for money offering with smartphone connectivity and navigation support. But our vote goes in favor of the KTM 250 Adventure for its more powerful engine, better riding aids, and a bigger fuel tank.