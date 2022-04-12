Auto

Homegrown Wroley launches three e-scooters with up to 90km range

Written by Athik Saleh Apr 12, 2022, 01:38 pm 2 min read

Wroley's electric scooters claim to have a running cost of 10-15 paise/km (Photo credit: Wroley E-Scooter)

Noida-based Wroley E-Scooter has launched three electric scooters, namely Mars, Platina, and Posh in India. They have a starting price-tag of Rs. 66,000. The two-wheelers claim to offer a range of up to 90km and come with a host of features such as key start, reverse mode, anti-theft sensor, and cruise control, among others. They are available via the company dealerships in New Delhi.

Context Why does this story matter?

The expansion of the EV market in India has been attracting more and more indigenous companies. Wroley E-Scooter is the latest addition to the rapidly expanding list.

The automaker has tried to ensure that its presence is felt in the market with the launch of three scooters. It needs to be seen how well they fare in the highly competitive environment.

Design The scooters have an all-LED lighting setup

The Wroley Mars, Platina, and Posh sit on a tubular frame and sport an indicator-mounted front apron, a single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail, a flat footboard, and an under seat boot space. The scooters house an all-LED lighting setup, a digital speedometer, and ride on alloy wheels. They are offered in up to six color options.

Information They have a top-speed of 25km/h

The Wroley Mars features a 48V battery pack, while the Platina and Posh have a 60V battery pack, linked to a 250W motor. They offer a range of up to 90km on a single charge and have a top-speed of 25km/h.

Safety The two-wheelers have anti-theft sensor and reverse mode

To ensure rider's safety, the Wroley Mars, Platina, and Posh are equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel. They also have features like anti-theft sensor, cruise control, side-stand sensor, and reverse mode. Suspension duties on the two-wheelers are handled by hydraulic telescopic front forks and dual shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information Wroley Mars, Platina, and Posh: Pricing and availability

The Wroley Mars is priced at Rs. 66,000, while the Platina costs Rs. 73,700. The Posh model carries a price-tag of Rs. 78,100 (all prices, ex-showroom). They are up for grabs via the company dealerships in New Delhi.