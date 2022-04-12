Auto

Yamaha R15M World GP Edition launched at Rs. 1.88 lakh

Yamaha R15M World GP Edition launched at Rs. 1.88 lakh

Written by Athik Saleh Apr 12, 2022, 11:13 am 2 min read

Yamaha R15 World GP 60th Anniversary Edition features golden-colored wheels and tuning forks (Photo credit: Yamaha)

Yamaha has launched the R15M World GP 60th Anniversary Edition bike in India. It has been introduced to mark the 60th anniversary of the association between the Japanese automaker and the premier motorcycle road racing series that started in 1961. It is inspired by the YZR-M1 and has a new White and Red 'Speed Block' livery paired with golden alloy wheels.

Context Why does this story matter?

Yamaha has always been proud of its World Grand Prix heritage. The new R15M World GP Edition is a tribute to the company's over 500 wins in the motorcycle road racing series.

Specifications and design-wise, the latest addition to the R15 V4 range is simply an expensive version of the R15 V4. However, the historic connotation will surely make the bike a fan favorite.

Design The bike has a World GP-inspired White and Red livery

The Yamaha R15M World GP Edition sits on a deltabox frame and flaunts an iconic White and Red 'speed block' livery with commemorative badging, a muscular fuel tank, stepped-up spit style seats, an upswept exhaust, raised windscreen, and golden-colored tuning forks. The bike houses a fully digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, an all-LED lighting setup, and rides on gold-finished alloy wheels.

Information An 18hp, 155cc engine fuels the motorcycle

The Yamaha R15M World GP Edition draws power from a 155cc, liquid-cooled, SOHC, 4-valve engine with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) technology paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The mill churns out a maximum power of 18.1hp and a peak torque of 14.2Nm.

Safety The two-wheeler has dual-channel ABS

For the safety of the rider, the Yamaha R15M 60th Anniversary Edition is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on roads. Suspension duties on the bike are taken care of by inverted telescopic forks on the front side and a linked-type mono-cross unit on the rear end.

Information Yamaha R15M World GP 60th Anniversary Edition: Pricing

The Yamaha R15M World GP 60th Anniversary Edition carries a price-tag of Rs. 1.88 lakh. On the other hand, the R15M is priced at Rs. 1.76 lakh and the R15 V4 costs Rs. 1.86 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).