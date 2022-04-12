Auto

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450's features leaked; to debut in 2023

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Apr 12, 2022, 01:15 am 2 min read

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 will get switchable ABS (Photo credit: Royal Enfield).

Chennai-based Royal Enfield is expected to launch its Himalayan 450 motorbike in India next year. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler will have an aggressive design and shall offer several electronic riding aids, including three riding modes and switchable ABS. It will draw power from a 450cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine that will put out around 40hp of power.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 will be a more hardcore off-road-biased version of the Royal Enfield Himalayan and should offer better looks as well as performance.

On its debut in India, a lot of customers should line up to get their hands on this two-wheeler. It is expected to be priced competitively and will rival the KTM 390 Adventure.

Design The bike will have spoked wheels and heated grips

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 will have a sloping fuel tank, a single-piece seat, an upswept exhaust, heated grips, a prominent beak, and a raised windscreen. The bike will pack a vertically-oriented instrument console and will ride on 21-inch front and 17-inch rear spoked wheels shod in special CEAT tires. It will also pack a luggage rack with a payload capacity of 15kg.

Information It should run on a 40hp, 450cc engine

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 will be fueled by a 450cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine that will generate around 40hp of power and 45Nm of torque. The motor will be paired with a 6-speed gearbox and a slipper clutch.

Safety It will get inverted front forks

In terms of safety equipment, the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 will be equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels, along with switchable ABS and ride-by-wire throttle. It will also get three riding modes (Road, Rain, and Off-Road). Suspension duties on the motorbike will be taken care of by inverted forks on the front end and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information Royal Enfield Himalayan 450: Pricing and availability

Royal Enfield will announce the pricing and availability information of the Himalayan 450 in India at the launch event next year. However, the motorcycle is expected to bear a price tag of around Rs. 2.6 lakh (ex-showroom). (Source: BikeWale)