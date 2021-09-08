Royal Enfield Meteor 350, Himalayan become costlier by Rs. 7,000

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 and Himalayan have become more expensive

Royal Enfield has raised the prices of its Meteor 350 and Himalayan motorbikes in India. The former has become costlier by Rs. 7,000 and now starts at Rs. 1,99,109, while the latter is Rs. 5,000 more expensive and begins at Rs. 2,10,784. To recall, in July, the Meteor 350 and Himalayan had received a price-hike of Rs. 8,400 and Rs. 4,600, respectively.

The bikes offer a round headlight and Bluetooth connectivity

The Meteor 350 is a cruiser-styled bike while the Himalayan is an adventure tourer. They have a sloping fuel tank, a lengthy exhaust, a rounded headlight as well as mirrors, a raised windscreen, and a semi-digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity. The former rides on alloy wheels and has an LED headlight, while the latter gets a halogen headlamp and spoked wheels.

They run on BS6-compliant engines linked to a 5-speed gearbox

The Meteor 350 runs on a BS6-compliant 349cc, air- and oil-cooled engine that makes 20.2hp/27Nm, while the Himalayan is powered by a 411cc, air-cooled motor that generates 24.3hp/32Nm. Both the mills are linked to a 5-speed gearbox.

The motorcycles get 41mm telescopic front forks

In terms of safety equipment, the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 and Himalayan are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the bikes are taken care of by 41mm telescopic front forks and a twin shock rear absorber on the Meteor and a mono-shock unit on the Himalayan.

How much do they cost?

Following the latest price-hike in India, the BS6-compliant Royal Enfield Meteor 350 motorbike starts at Rs. 1,99,109 and goes up to Rs. 2,15,084. Meanwhile, the Himalayan falls in the Rs. 2,10,784-2,18,273 price-bracket (all prices, ex-showroom).