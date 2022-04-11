Yamaha MT-15 Version 2.0 launched at Rs. 1.6 lakh
Japanese automaker Yamaha has launched the 2022 version of its MT-15 bike in India, called the MT-15 Version 2.0. It is available at all authorized dealerships of the company. The motorcycle gets new color options, a revised suspension setup, and more features, including Bluetooth connectivity. It draws power from a retuned 155cc, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke engine that puts out a maximum power of 18.14hp.
- The new version of the Yamaha MT-15 in India offers slight cosmetic changes and new features in comparison to the outgoing model. A lot of buyers in India should be interested in getting their hands on this bike.
- The two-wheeler has been priced competitively in our market and goes against rivals such as the KTM 125 Duke and Bajaj Pulsar NS200.
The Yamaha MT-15 Version 2.0 sits on a deltabox frame and has a muscular fuel tank with extensions, a stepped-up single-piece seat, an upswept exhaust, and arrowhead-shaped mirrors. The motorcycle packs a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument console, an all-LED lighting setup, and rides on alloy wheels. It weighs 139kg and is available in two new shades, namely Cyan Storm and Racing Blue.
The Yamaha MT-15 Version 2.0 runs on a BS6-compliant 155cc, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke engine paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The motor generates a maximum power of 18.14hp and a peak torque of 13.9Nm.
In terms of safety equipment, the Yamaha MT-15 Version 2.0 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with single-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Suspension duties on the bike are taken care of by gold-finished 37mm inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.
In India, the Yamaha MT-15 Version 2.0 sports a price-figure of Rs. 1.6 lakh. This makes it around Rs. 13,000 more expensive than the outgoing model priced at Rs. 1.47 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).