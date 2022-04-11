Auto

Yamaha MT-15 Version 2.0 launched at Rs. 1.6 lakh

Yamaha MT-15 Version 2.0 launched at Rs. 1.6 lakh

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Apr 11, 2022, 05:43 pm 2 min read

Yamaha MT-15 Version 2.0 gets two new color options (Photo credit: Yamaha)

Japanese automaker Yamaha has launched the 2022 version of its MT-15 bike in India, called the MT-15 Version 2.0. It is available at all authorized dealerships of the company. The motorcycle gets new color options, a revised suspension setup, and more features, including Bluetooth connectivity. It draws power from a retuned 155cc, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke engine that puts out a maximum power of 18.14hp.

Context Why does this story matter?

The new version of the Yamaha MT-15 in India offers slight cosmetic changes and new features in comparison to the outgoing model. A lot of buyers in India should be interested in getting their hands on this bike.

The two-wheeler has been priced competitively in our market and goes against rivals such as the KTM 125 Duke and Bajaj Pulsar NS200.

Design The motorbike has alloy wheels and a single-piece seat

The Yamaha MT-15 Version 2.0 sits on a deltabox frame and has a muscular fuel tank with extensions, a stepped-up single-piece seat, an upswept exhaust, and arrowhead-shaped mirrors. The motorcycle packs a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument console, an all-LED lighting setup, and rides on alloy wheels. It weighs 139kg and is available in two new shades, namely Cyan Storm and Racing Blue.

Information It is fueled by an 18hp, 155cc engine

The Yamaha MT-15 Version 2.0 runs on a BS6-compliant 155cc, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke engine paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The motor generates a maximum power of 18.14hp and a peak torque of 13.9Nm.

Safety It gets gold-finished inverted front forks

In terms of safety equipment, the Yamaha MT-15 Version 2.0 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with single-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Suspension duties on the bike are taken care of by gold-finished 37mm inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information Yamaha MT-15 Version 2.0: Pricing

In India, the Yamaha MT-15 Version 2.0 sports a price-figure of Rs. 1.6 lakh. This makes it around Rs. 13,000 more expensive than the outgoing model priced at Rs. 1.47 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).