2023 BMW X7 arrives with iDrive 8 technology, updated design

Written by Athik Saleh Apr 13, 2022, 02:44 pm 2 min read

2023 BMW X7 is offered in 14 color options (Photo credit: BMW)

German automaker BMW has launched the facelifted version of its X7 SUV with some much overdue updates. It is available in two trims, namely xDrive40i and M60i. The new X7 comes with a sportier-looking front fascia, more power on offer in the base model, and a redesigned cabin with the latest iDrive 8 infotainment system. It starts at $78,845 (around Rs. 60.10 lakh).

Context Why does this story matter?

It's been over five years since BMW launched its mighty X7 SUV. With the way the car has performed in the market, one would assume that it was constantly updated. However, that hasn't been the case, until now.

The iDrive 8 system was only available on the electric iX and i4 and the new X7 becomes the first fuel-powered car to get the feature.

Exteriors The new X7 has an upright stance with split-style headlights

The 2023 BMW X7 sports an upright and sporty stance with a sculpted hood, a split-style LED headlight setup, a chrome-surrounded kidney grille with darkened slats and cascade lighting, and triangular air dams. It is flanked by sharp body lines, roof rails, and 21/22/23-inch designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillamps, a window wiper, a roof-mounted spoiler, and a shark-fin antenna grace the rear end.

Information The car is available in two engine options

The 2023 BMW X7 draws power from a 375hp, 3.0-liter inline-six engine and a 523hp, 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 motor, with a 48V mild-hybrid assist. Transmission duties are handled by a new 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors The SUV has multi-contour seats and a panoramic sunroof

The BMW X7 (facelift) features a revamped cabin with Sensafin faux/Extended Merino leather upholstery, multi-contour seats, a panoramic sunroof, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses the in-house iDrive 8 infotainment system, comprising a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch touchscreen panel. Both are behind a curved display. For passengers' safety, the SUV has multiple airbags, a 360-degree-view camera, and cruise control.

Information 2023 BMW X7: Pricing

The 2023 BMW X7 is priced at $78,845 (around Rs. 60.1 lakh) for the XDrive40i model, while the M60i carries a price-tag of $104,095 (roughly Rs. 79.4 lakh).