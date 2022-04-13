Auto

Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica debuts with 0-100km/h time of 3.2 seconds

Written by Pradnesh Naik Apr 13, 2022, 01:42 pm 3 min read

Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica gets aerodynamic updates for better performance and thermal management (Photo credit: Lamborghini)

Italian automaker Lamborghini has officially unveiled the Huracan Tecnica coupe as its rival to the Porsche 911 GT3 The car comes with a 5.2-liter naturally-aspirated V10 engine that allows it to sprint from 0-100km/h in just 3.2 seconds and reach a top-speed of 325km/h. The coupe bridges the gap between Huracan EVO and track-focused Huracan STO, both available for sale in India.

Context Why does this story matter?

Tecnica is the most ambitious and versatile version of the Lamborghini Huracan model unveiled till date.

The rear-wheel driven coupe is Lamborghini's answer to Porsche 911 GT3, boasting great dynamic precision and adaptability both for regular road conditions as well as for the track.

Sport mode will be Huracan Tecnica's ace card with controllable oversteer, says Rouven Mohr, Lamborghini's Chief Technical Officer.

Design Huracan Tecnica is inspired by Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo EVO2

The Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica gets improved aerodynamics with dedicated brake cooling system. The coupe is based on new 'Centro Stile' design, shaped by Lamborghini's DNA with few modern upgrades. Dimensions-wise, the four-wheeler is 4,567mm long, 1,933mm wide, 1,165mm tall, and has a wheelbase of 2,620mm. For lighting, it gets DRLs, projector headlights, cornering headlights, and LED tail lamps.

Interiors It sports a digital instrument cluster and connected car technology

On the inside, Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica features a 2-seater cabin layout with ventilated leather seats, cruise control, and a cooled glove box. It comes fitted with a digital instrument cluster and an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with OTA software updates, Amazon Alexa integration, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support. The Huracan Tecnica also features geo-fencing and navigation system.

Mechanicals The car features new exhaust system

The Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica is offered with a 5.2-liter, naturally-aspirated V10 petrol engine that makes 630hp of power, 565Nm of torque, and red-lines at 8,500rpm. It is mated to a 7-speed LDF DCT automatic transmission and an electronically controlled limited slip differential. Huracan Tecnica also features brake-based torque-vectoring and adaptive traction control, all managed by LDVI that was first seen on Lamborghini Huracan EVO.

Performance The Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica delivers top-speed of 325km/h

The Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica can reach a top-speed of 325km/h and does a 0-100km/h sprint in 3.2 seconds. Huracan Tecnica also offers the Lamborghini rear-wheel steering system, improving agility at low speeds while providing greater stability at highway speeds. It gets semi-slick Bridgestone Sport tires, which wrap around the 20-inch alloy wheels available as standard. The Huracan Tecnica tips the scales at 1,379kg.

Safety Lamborghini offers the Huracan Tecnica with carbon ceramic brakes

In terms of safety, Lamborghini has equipped the Huracan Tecnica with a driver airbag, passenger airbag, and knee airbag as well as front and rear side airbags. It also has an anti-lock braking system (ABS) along with electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD) for better road handling. Other safety features offered include a rear-view camera, parking sensors, a Tire Pressure Monitoring System, and Electronic Stability Control.

Information Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica: Pricing and rivals

Lamborghini has designed the Huracan Tecnica to specifically compete against Porsche's 911 GT3 coupe. Talking about the pricing, we are yet to hear the official figure from the brand but expect it to be priced at around €436,000-460,000 (roughly Rs. 3.6-3.8 crore).