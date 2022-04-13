Auto

Fisker establishes headquarters in India; Ocean and PEAR EVs confirmed

Fisker establishes headquarters in India; Ocean and PEAR EVs confirmed

Written by Athik Saleh Edited by Mudit Dube Apr 13, 2022, 11:35 am 3 min read

Fisker Ocean claims to offer a range of up to 563km (Photo credit: Fisker)

American automaker Fisker has established its headquarters in Hyderabad for initial operations in India. Dubbed as 'Fisker Vgyan India Pvt. Ltd,' the new office will have a specific focus on software and virtual vehicle development. It will work alongside the company's engineering and production facilities in Southern California. The brand has also confirmed Ocean and PEAR EVs for the Indian market.

Context Why does this story matter?

Fisker's re-entry into the market has been nothing short of extraordinary. It has, so far, unveiled the Ocean SUV and has begun pre-bookings for PEAR SUV. Both the models have received overwhelming response.

The headquarters in Hyderabad is part of the company's expansion policy. With Tesla expected to launch its Model Y in India later this year, this is bound to make things interesting.

Primary goal The new headquarters will focus on software and vehicle development

Fisker's new office in Hyderabad is the company's second headquarter globally. It will focus on software development, data analytics, and machine learning. The Indian entity will work alongside Fisker's engineering and product development facilities in California. Recruiting and hiring for employees is underway in India and the company expects to have around 200 members in the Hyderabad HQ.

Official words Ocean and PEAR EVs will be launched in India

"We have already started local hiring in India and expect our new team in Hyderabad to be fully operational and engaged on multiple product programs within weeks, said Fisker Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker. "Our talent pool in India will help us pave the way for the launch of Fisker Ocean and Fisker PEAR in India," he added.

Model #1 Fisker Ocean will enter production this fall

Fisker Ocean was unveiled in November last year and is gearing up to enter production. It has the design of any mainstream SUV with a sporty and muscular stance. The car is available in four trims namely, Sport, Ultra, Extreme, and Ocean One. Depending on the variant, the Fisker Ocean offers an output of 550hp and a range of up to 563km.

Next model Fisker PEAR will hit the market in 2024

Fisker had announced the PEAR or 'Personal Electric Automotive Revolution' in February. Details regarding the SUV are limited as of yet but we know that it will be smaller than the Ocean. It will be built in Ohio in collaboration with Foxconn. Design-wise, the EV won't look anything like its sibling. It is likely to start at around $30,000 (around Rs. 23 lakh).