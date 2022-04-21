Auto

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 becomes costlier; gets three new colors

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Apr 21, 2022, 05:47 pm 2 min read

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 has received a cost-hike of Rs. 4,225 (Photo credit: Royal Enfield)

Royal Enfield has introduced three new shades for its Meteor 350 motorcycle in India, namely Supernova Red, Fireball Blue, and Fireball Matte Green. The Supernova Red combines bright glossy red with gloss black paint, Fireball Blue compliments a blue color with yellow accents, and Matte Green uses a simple matte shade. Also, all variants of the bike are now costlier by Rs. 4,225.

Context Why does this story matter?

Due to rising input costs, all automakers in India are raising the prices of their models and Royal Enfield is no exception.

Moreover, the Meteor 350 has been up for grabs on our shores for quite some time and the introduction of new color options may raise its appeal in the market. This might draw in new customers.

Design The bike has full-LED illumination and split seats

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 sits on a twin downtube frame and has a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, split-style seats, a lengthy exhaust, a raised windscreen, and a circular headlight as well as mirrors. The bike packs an all-LED setup for lighting, a semi-digital instrument console, and rides on alloy wheels. It can store 15-liter of fuel and offers a ground clearance of 170mm.

Information It runs on a 20hp, 349cc engine

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 draws power from a 349cc, fuel-injected, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that generates 20.19hp of power at 6,100rpm and 27Nm of torque at 4,000rpm. The mill is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Safety It gets telescopic front forks

In terms of safety equipment, the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by 41mm telescopic forks on the front end and twin shock absorbers on the rear side.

Information Royal Enfield Meteor 350: Pricing

Following the newest price-hike in India, the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 starts at Rs. 2.06 lakh for the base Fireball model and goes up to Rs. 2.22 lakh for the Supernova variant (all prices, ex-showroom).