Jawa increases prices of its motorcycles by Rs. 8,700

Classic Legends-owned Jawa has increased the prices of its motorcycles in India to cushion the impact of rising input costs due to the global disruption in supply chain caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of the move, the Jawa, Jawa 42, and Jawa Perak models have received a price-hike of Rs. 7,200-8,702, depending on the model and variant. Here's our roundup.

Jawa offers a halogen headlamp and a bulb taillight

The Jawa cruiser bike sits on a double-cradle frame and has a classic retro design. It features a sloping fuel tank, a flat-type seat, a halogen headlight, a lengthy exhaust and a bulb taillight. The bike rides on wire-spoke wheels and is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. It is backed by a 293cc liquid-cooled engine that generates 27hp/27Nm.

Jawa 42 gets a blacked-out finish on the body parts

Like the standard Jawa model, the Jawa 42 is also built around a double-cradle frame. However, it gets a different style in the form of a blacked-out finish on the engine, exhaust, front fork covers, rear springs, flyscreen, and headlight grille. It draws power from a BS6-compliant 293cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that makes 27hp of power and a peak torque of 27Nm.

Jawa Perak has a bobber-styled look with a 'floating' saddle

The Jawa Perak has a low-slung, bobber-styled profile and features rounded bar-end mirrors, a 'floating' single-piece seat, an under-seat taillamp, and dual exhausts. The bike packs an analog instrument cluster, a halogen headlight, and rides on wire-spoke wheels. It is powered by a BS6-compliant 334cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that makes 30.2hp of maximum power and 32.74Nm of peak torque

Jawa, Jawa 42, and Jawa Perak: New prices

While the company is yet to reveal the variant-wise pricing details, assuming that the lowest hike applies to the base model, the Jawa and Jawa 42 should start at Rs. 1,83,351 and Rs. 1,70,487, respectively. The Perak should carry a starting price-tag of Rs. 2,04,687.