Harley-Davidson Nightster with Revolution Max engine makes global debut

Written by Athik Saleh Apr 13, 2022, 04:55 pm 2 min read

Harley-Davidson Nightster has a 19-inch front wheel and a 16-inch rear wheel (Photo credit: Harley-Davidson)

US automaker Harley-Davidson has expanded its Sportster line-up with the introduction of a new Nightster model. It is the second bike in the company's Sport range and joins the recently-launched Sportster S. Unlike the Sportster S which is a full-fledged cruiser, the Nightster is more of a roadster. It is listed on the company's India website as well, suggesting an impending launch.

Harley-Davidson has added another page to its Sportster journey with the addition of the Nightster. It is also the third bike to use the Revolution Max engine.

Although it has all the inklings of a traditional Sportster, the company has given some modern touches, including the mysteriously-placed fuel tank. It is placed under the seat to lower the bike's center of gravity.

Design The bike has an underseat fuel tank and analog gauge

The Harley-Davidson Nightster sports a round headlamp, a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a rider-only saddle, and chopped-off fenders. The fuel tank, however, is an airbox, while the actual 12-liter tank is under the seat. It packs a 4.0-inch analog gauge with a segmented LCD display and rides on alloy wheels. The bike is offered in Vivid Black, Gunship Gray, and Redline Red shades

Information A 90hp, 975cc engine powers the bike

The Harley-Davidson Nightster is powered by a 975cc, liquid-cooled, 60-degree, V-twin Revolution Max engine that churns out a maximum power of 90hp at 7,500rpm and a peak torque of 95Nm at 5,000rpm. The mill is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety The motorcycle comes with three riding modes

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Harley-Davidson Nightster is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with ABS and traction control. It also gets three riding modes: Road, Rain, and Sport. Suspension duties on the bike are handled by telescopic forks on the front side and a dual shock unit on the rear end.

Information Harley-Davidson Nightster: Pricing and availability

In the US, the Harley-Davidson Nightster is priced at $13,499 (around Rs. 10.28 lakh). The bike is also listed on Harley's India website but the company is yet to reveal details of its arrival in the country.