Harley-Davidson Nightster with Revolution Max engine makes global debut
US automaker Harley-Davidson has expanded its Sportster line-up with the introduction of a new Nightster model. It is the second bike in the company's Sport range and joins the recently-launched Sportster S. Unlike the Sportster S which is a full-fledged cruiser, the Nightster is more of a roadster. It is listed on the company's India website as well, suggesting an impending launch.
- Harley-Davidson has added another page to its Sportster journey with the addition of the Nightster. It is also the third bike to use the Revolution Max engine.
- Although it has all the inklings of a traditional Sportster, the company has given some modern touches, including the mysteriously-placed fuel tank. It is placed under the seat to lower the bike's center of gravity.
The Harley-Davidson Nightster sports a round headlamp, a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a rider-only saddle, and chopped-off fenders. The fuel tank, however, is an airbox, while the actual 12-liter tank is under the seat. It packs a 4.0-inch analog gauge with a segmented LCD display and rides on alloy wheels. The bike is offered in Vivid Black, Gunship Gray, and Redline Red shades
The Harley-Davidson Nightster is powered by a 975cc, liquid-cooled, 60-degree, V-twin Revolution Max engine that churns out a maximum power of 90hp at 7,500rpm and a peak torque of 95Nm at 5,000rpm. The mill is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.
To ensure the safety of the rider, the Harley-Davidson Nightster is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with ABS and traction control. It also gets three riding modes: Road, Rain, and Sport. Suspension duties on the bike are handled by telescopic forks on the front side and a dual shock unit on the rear end.
In the US, the Harley-Davidson Nightster is priced at $13,499 (around Rs. 10.28 lakh). The bike is also listed on Harley's India website but the company is yet to reveal details of its arrival in the country.