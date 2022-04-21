Auto

2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 goes official at Rs. 11.3 lakh

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Apr 21, 2022, 01:32 pm 2 min read

2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 is offered in three trims (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

Maruti Suzuki has launched the 2022 version of its XL6 MPV in India. It is offered in three trim levels: Zeta, Alpha, and Alpha+. As for the highlights, the car sports a revised look and a spacious cabin with lots of features. Under the hood, it is fueled by a 1.5-liter, Dual VVT, DualJet engine that puts out 102hp of power.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 has received its first update in India since its debut in 2019. The facelifted version offers better looks and improved performance.

The new version of the car has been priced competitively in our market and takes on rivals such as the Kia Carens and Mahindra Marazzo. The rivalry in the MPV segment will be raised to a great extent.

Exteriors The car has 16-inch wheels and roof rails

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 has a sculpted hood, a tweaked grille, more chrome embellishments, and LED headlights with DRLs. It is flanked by roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and dual-tone 16-inch alloy wheels. The car is offered in six shades, including Nexa Blue, Arctic White, Grandeur Gray, Splendid Silver, Opulent Red, and Brave Khaki. The latter three also get a black roof.

Information It runs on a 102hp, 1.5-liter engine

Maruti Suzuki XL6 is fueled by a 1.5-liter, Dual VVT, DualJet engine with mild-hybrid technology. The mill makes 102hp/136.8Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed automatic gearbox with paddle shifters or a 5-speed manual unit.

Interiors The MPV gets four airbags and ventilated seats

The new Maruti Suzuki XL6 has a spacious cabin with ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, captain seats for the second row, rear AC vents, auto climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a 7.0-inch SmartPlay Pro touchscreen infotainment system with support for Suzuki Connect. The passengers' safety is ensured by a 360-degree-view camera, four airbags, and hill-hold assist.

Information 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6: Pricing

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 starts at Rs. 11.29 lakh for the base Zeta (manual) model and goes up to Rs. 14.55 lakh for the range-topping Alpha+ Dual Tone variant (all prices, ex-showroom). It is also available via subscription at Rs. 25,499 per month.