Lincoln Star SUV concept breaks cover: A preview of future
Ford-owned luxury automaker Lincoln has revealed an all-electric concept SUV dubbed the 'Star.' It is a representation of the brand's future electrification plans. The company plans to launch three EVs by 2025 and the fourth one in 2026. As for the highlights, the Star sports a transparent body, a living room-like sumptuous cabin, and changing lights for an immersive experience.
- With EVs becoming the focal point of every automaker's plans, Lincoln has also decided to join the line. As is the norm with the brand's offerings, luxury and comfort take a front seat in the Star as well.
- While the SUV has similarities to other premium EVs on offer, it has shown a willingness to adopt the unusual to stand out from the crowd.
The Lincoln Star has an eye-catching design with a sculpted hood with electro-chromatic glass that makes it transparent, a grille with an LED light surface and a glowing star emblem, and dynamic headlights. The A-pillars and D-pillars also have metal latticework that makes them see-through. It has a wide glass roof. A full-width boomerang taillamp and a roof-mounted spoiler grace the rear end.
We do not have any details regarding the Lincoln Star's powertrain as it is only a concept. The production-ready EVs from Lincoln may have single- or dual-motor configurations and a 'flexible battery architecture.'
The Lincoln Star has a luxurious cabin that uses lights, scents, and displays to create an immersive experience for the passengers. It features a swiveling seating arrangement, lounge chairs, individual leg rests, a refrigerator, and controls for three rejuvenation moods. It houses a "coast-to-coast" curved horizontal display. The car comes with driver-assist features such as 'Help Me See' and 'Park for Me.'
The Lincoln Star SUV will not enter production as it is a concept vehicle. However, we will see EVs from the brand in the future that will incorporate some of the features of the Star.