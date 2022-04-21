Auto

Lincoln Star SUV concept breaks cover: A preview of future

Written by Athik Saleh Apr 21, 2022, 01:00 pm 2 min read

Lincoln Star features metal latticework that makes its transparent (Photo credit: Lincoln)

Ford-owned luxury automaker Lincoln has revealed an all-electric concept SUV dubbed the 'Star.' It is a representation of the brand's future electrification plans. The company plans to launch three EVs by 2025 and the fourth one in 2026. As for the highlights, the Star sports a transparent body, a living room-like sumptuous cabin, and changing lights for an immersive experience.

With EVs becoming the focal point of every automaker's plans, Lincoln has also decided to join the line. As is the norm with the brand's offerings, luxury and comfort take a front seat in the Star as well.

While the SUV has similarities to other premium EVs on offer, it has shown a willingness to adopt the unusual to stand out from the crowd.

The Lincoln Star has an eye-catching design with a sculpted hood with electro-chromatic glass that makes it transparent, a grille with an LED light surface and a glowing star emblem, and dynamic headlights. The A-pillars and D-pillars also have metal latticework that makes them see-through. It has a wide glass roof. A full-width boomerang taillamp and a roof-mounted spoiler grace the rear end.

We do not have any details regarding the Lincoln Star's powertrain as it is only a concept. The production-ready EVs from Lincoln may have single- or dual-motor configurations and a 'flexible battery architecture.'

Interiors The car has lounge chairs and three rejuvenation moods

The Lincoln Star has a luxurious cabin that uses lights, scents, and displays to create an immersive experience for the passengers. It features a swiveling seating arrangement, lounge chairs, individual leg rests, a refrigerator, and controls for three rejuvenation moods. It houses a "coast-to-coast" curved horizontal display. The car comes with driver-assist features such as 'Help Me See' and 'Park for Me.'

The Lincoln Star SUV will not enter production as it is a concept vehicle. However, we will see EVs from the brand in the future that will incorporate some of the features of the Star.