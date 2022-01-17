Simple One scooter's deliveries to start from June: Details here

Bengaluru-based start-up Simple Energy has announced the deliveries of the Simple One scooter in India will commence from June this year. As for the highlights, the vehicle has a minimalist design and gets a touchscreen instrument cluster as well as a full-LED setup for lighting. It is fueled by an electric powertrain and delivers a range of up to 236km on a single charge.

Context Why does this story matter?

Simple One is Simple Energy's first model in India and it was introduced here on August 15 last year. The brand has received more than 30,000 bookings for the vehicle to date.

The electric scooter looks sporty and offers a decent range. It has been priced competitively and takes on rivals such as the Ola S1 and Ather 450X.

Design The scooter is offered in four colors

The Simple One sits on a tubular frame and has a headlight-mounted front apron, a flat footboard, a single-piece seat, a pillion grab rail, and arrowhead-shaped mirrors. The scooter packs an all-LED lighting setup, a Bluetooth-enabled 7.0-inch touchscreen instrument cluster, and rides on alloy wheels. It weighs 110kg, gets a 30-liter under-seat storage compartment, and is available in black, white, red, and blue shades.

Information Its powertrain puts out 72Nm of torque

The Simple One packs a 4.5kW electric motor linked to a battery pack. The setup delivers a combined output of 72Nm of torque and delivers a range of up to 236km on a single charge.

Safety It gets four ride modes

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Simple One is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with a tire pressure monitoring system and four riding modes: Eco, Dash, Sonic, and Rain. Suspension duties on the scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front end and a mono-shock unit on the rear side.

Information Simple One: Pricing and availability

The Simple One bears a price tag of Rs. 1.1 lakh (ex-showroom) and is currently available only in Bengaluru. It can be booked on the brand's website by paying a token amount of Rs. 1,947.