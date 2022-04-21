Auto

Lexus unveils its first fully electric car with 362km range

Apr 21, 2022

The Lexus RZ 450e shares its platform with the Toyota bZ4X (Photo credit: Lexus)

Japanese luxury carmaker Lexus has unveiled its first-ever fully-electric vehicle, the RZ 450e. Its debut in India seems unclear. While it shares a platform with the Toyota bZ4X, this EV pumps up the performance and increases the overall opulence compared to its mainstream counterpart. The RZ 450e also gets head-turning looks and a variety of tech-biased features, including the world's first 'Shadowy illumination.'

Context Why does this story matter?

Lexus RZ 450e is the company's first attempt at an all-electric vehicle. The four-wheeler establishes a new design language separate from the current range of Lexus SUVs.

This establishes a new direction for future electrified offerings from the luxury carmaker. If the model makes its way to India, it will have to be priced competitively and the rivalry in the market will be raised.

Exteriors The car sports 18-inch wheels and LED headlights

The front of the RZ 450e bears an evolution of Lexus's spindle grille. It also features a muscular hood, sleek LED headlights with eyebrow-like DRLs, and a wide air vent. On the sides, the car is flanked by blacked-out pillars, ORVMs, and multi-spoke 18-inch alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights, a shark-fin antenna, and a window wiper are available on the rear end.

Information It can sprint from 0-100km/h in 5.6 seconds

The RZ 450e packs two electric motors linked to a 71.4kWh battery pack and an all-wheel-drive system. The setup puts out a combined output of 308hp/435Nm and promises a range of 362km on a single charge.

Interiors The four-wheeler gets a panoramic roof and ventilates seats

Inside, the dashboard is dominated by a 14.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with built-in navigation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto connectivity. Other features include a powered dimming panoramic roof, ventilated seats, a head-up display, a fully-digital instrument cluster, multi-zone climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It also features the world's first 'Shadowy illumination' which changes the shade of light projected onto the door trim.

Information Lexus RZ 450e: Pricing and availability

The pricing details of the Lexus RZ 450e are yet to be disclosed. However, the electric SUV is expected to cost around $50,000 (roughly Rs. 38.18 lakh) in the US and will go on sale there by the end of this year.