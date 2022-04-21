Auto

Kia EV6's bookings in India to start on May 26

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Apr 21, 2022, 11:33 am

Kia EV6 was introduced in the international markets last year (Photo credit: Kia Motors)

Kia Motors will start accepting bookings for its EV6 car in India from May 26 onward and will launch it here within the next few months. To recall, it debuted in the global markets last year. As for the highlights, the four-wheeler has an aggressive look and a spacious tech-forward cabin. It is available with a choice of two battery packs.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Kia EV6 is based on the 'Opposites United' design philosophy and will mark the brand's debut in the Indian EV segment.

The vehicle will make its way to our shores as a completely built unit (CBU) and only 100 units will be up for grabs. It will take on rivals from brands such as Audi, Jaguar, and Volvo.

Exteriors The car has 19-inch wheels and swept-back headlamps

The Kia EV6 flaunts a clamshell bonnet, a narrow grille, a wide air vent, and swept-back LED headlights with LED DRLs that form the vehicle's 'Digital Tiger Face.' On the sides, there are black B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 19-inch designer alloy wheels. A full-width sleek taillight, a shark-fin antenna, a roof spoiler, and a raked windshield are available on the car's rear section.

Information It can accelerate from 0-100km/h in 5.2 seconds

Kia EV6 is available with a choice of two batteries: 58kWh and 77.4kWh. The larger battery is mated to two electric motors that generate 321hp/605Nm. The powertrain allows the car to deliver a range of up to 510km and sprint from 0-100km/h in 5.2 seconds.

Interiors The crossover gets a 16-speaker sound system and AR HUD

The Kia EV6 has a cabin with an eight-way adjustable driver's seat, an augmented reality (AR) head-up display, a wireless charger, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and a 16-speaker Meridian audio system. The car packs a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment console. Multiple airbags, High Beam Assist, and Lane Keep Assist ensure the safety of the passengers.

Information Kia EV6: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Kia EV6 in India will be announced at the time of its launch. However, in the US, the vehicle begins at $40,900 (around Rs. 31.17 lakh).