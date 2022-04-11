Auto

Prior to unveiling, 2023 Hyundai PALISADE SUV previewed: Check features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Apr 11, 2022, 01:01 pm 2 min read

2023 Hyundai PALISADE will debut on April 13 (Photo credit: Hyundai)

South Korean automaker Hyundai will unveil the 2023 iteration of its PALISADE SUV in the US on April 13. Now, the brand has put out a preview image for its upcoming car, highlighting important design details. The picture reveals a large grille with sleek wings, boomerang-shaped DRLs, roof rails, and designer multi-spoke wheels, among other highlights.

Context Why does this story matter?

The 2023 version of the Hyundai PALISADE will offer better looks as compared to the outgoing model and is expected to attract a lot of buyers in the global markets. It will rival the facelifted Kia Telluride.

If the car arrives in India, it will be a completely built unit. The rivalry in the market will also be raised.

Exteriors The car will flaunt a black grille and side-steppers

The 2023 Hyundai PALISADE will sport a TUCSON-like look, featuring a sculpted hood, a huge black grille with sleek wings that resemble lighting elements, boomerang-shaped DRLs, and a wide air vent. It will be flanked by roof rails, black B-pillars, ORVMs, side-steppers, and silvered multi-spoke wheels. A split taillamp setup connected by a red-colored LED strip will be available on the rear end.

Information Petrol and diesel engine options might be offered

The upcoming Hyundai PALISADE might be fueled by a 2.2-liter turbo-diesel engine that makes 197.2hp/440Nm and a 3.8-liter naturally-aspirated V6 mill that generates 291hp/355Nm. Transmission duties should be handled by an 8-speed automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system.

Interiors The SUV will get three rows of seats

The new Hyundai PALISADE will have a spacious three-row cabin, featuring hydrophobic windows, auto climate control, parking cameras, a digital rear-view mirror, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It will house a touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options. Remote Smart Park Assist, Adaptive cruise control, Highway Driving Assist 2.0, and multiple airbags will ensure the passengers' safety.

Information 2023 Hyundai PALISADE: Pricing and availability

Hyundai will disclose the availability and pricing details of the 2023 PALISADE at the time of its unveiling. However, in the US, the car is expected to carry a starting price-tag of around $35,000 (roughly Rs. 26.5 lakh).