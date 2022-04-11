Auto

2022 Tata CURVV first impression: A futuristic coupe-SUV concept

Written by Somnath Chatterjee Apr 11, 2022, 11:00 am 3 min read

Tata Motors is betting big on the prospects of the EV space in India with numerous launches planned for our market. Crucially, the Indian automaker has invested heavily in developing a new flexible platform which will spawn a future line-up of electric vehicles. One of the planned new cars for India is the production version of the CURVV coupe-SUV concept. Here's our first impression.

Context Why does this story matter?

Tata Motors currently sells the bestselling electric car in India in form of the Nexon EV and is keen to increase its lead further with other new products.

The CURVV would slot above the Nexon and below the Harrier while filling a crucial gap in the compact SUV space.

The production version of the CURVV would be first launched as an EV.

Exteriors The car previews the design language of Tata Motors

The Tata CURVV concept previews the new design language for future electric vehicles from the homegrown automaker. The front has sleek surfacing along with a slim LED light bar which runs the across the face. The rest of the styling is clean and minimalist while also looking sharp. From the side, the coupe-SUV styling adds more aggression along with massive 20-inch alloy wheels.

Interiors The car has a futuristic looking cabin

The interiors are futuristic looking while carrying forward the simple design language seen with the exterior styling. There are two screens which dominate the entire dashboard while physical controls are kept to a minimum. The two-spoke steering wheel is also new. Elsewhere, the interior uses fabric upholstery instead of leather while the dashboard is divided into various layers. Build quality is also impressive.

Features From connected car technology to dual screens

The car features a large touchscreen infotainment system along with a digital instrument cluster. The touchscreen would control all of the major functions of the car while a controller is placed below the center console. The concept vehicle also has a glass panoramic sunroof while the production version will get features like connected car technology, a premium audio system, cruise control, and powered seats.

Performance The car will pack a large battery pack

While Tata Motors have not divulged the exact specifications of the CURVV, we expect a larger battery pack and more power when compared to the Nexon EV. The 'GEN 2 EV' architecture will provide a longer wheelbase for the production version of the CURVV along with fast charging capability and vehicle-to-vehicle charging. In terms of the estimated range, expect around 400-500km.

Our verdict How much will it cost?

We expect the production version of the Tata CURVV concept to be priced between Rs. 15-20 lakh (ex-showroom) and it will be the flagship EV from Tata Motors. Overall, the CURVV is an attractive design that will open up a new segment of coupe-SUVs in India while the enhanced electric powertrain will make it more attractive for potential new car buyers as well.