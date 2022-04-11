Auto

Yamaha XMax 300 gets a premium SP variant: Check features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Apr 11, 2022, 07:15 am 2 min read

Yamaha XMax 300SP is fueled by a 292cc engine (Photo credit: Yamaha)

Japanese automaker Yamaha has introduced the SP variant of its XMax 300 maxi-style scooter in Thailand. Its debut here seems unclear. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler bears an aggressive look and offers lots of features, including a smart-key and a full-LED setup for lighting. It runs on a 292cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 27.2hp.

Why does this story matter?

The Yamaha XMax 300SP offers better looks and more features in comparison to the standard model. A lot of customers in Thailand should be interested in getting their hands on this two-wheeler.

If the model makes its way to our shores, it will have to be priced competitively. The rivalry in the premium two-wheeler segment will also be raised.

Design The scooter has a windscreen and a twin-beam headlamp

The Yamaha XMax 300SP has a headlight-mounted front apron, a windshield, a stepped-up single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail, and a side-mounted exhaust. The scooter packs a twin-beam LED headlight, a digital instrument console, a 12V charging socket, and rides on red-colored alloy wheels. It gets a gray paint option and a seat cover with contrast red stitching.

Information It is fueled by a 27hp, 292cc engine

The Yamaha XMax 300SP maxi-style scooter is powered by a 292cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine mated to a CVT gearbox. The motor generates a maximum power of 27.2hp and a peak torque of 29Nm.

Safety It gets twin rear shock absorbers

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Yamaha XMax 300SP is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the vehicle are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and gold-anodized fully-adjustable twin shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information Yamaha XMax 300SP: Pricing and availability

In Thailand, the SP version of the Yamaha XMax 300 maxi-scooter sports a price tag of TBH 2,09,000 (around Rs. 4.07 lakh). The brand has, however, not announced whether the two-wheeler will be introduced in India.