Auto

2022 Yamaha Y15ZR moped goes official with better looks

2022 Yamaha Y15ZR moped goes official with better looks

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Apr 11, 2022, 01:15 am 2 min read

2022 Yamaha Y15ZR is fueled by a 150cc engine (Photo credit: Yamaha)

Japanese automaker Yamaha has launched the 2022 iteration of its Y15ZR moped in Malaysia. Its arrival on our shores seems unclear. As for the highlights, the vehicle has an eye-catching look and gets new graphics and color schemes. Under the hood, it draws power from a 149.7cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that puts out a maximum power of 15.18hp.

Context Why does this story matter?

The 2022 version of the Yamaha Y15ZR offers better looks compared to the outgoing model, while its features and performance remain unchanged. It should attract quite a few buyers in the Malaysian market.

If the two-wheeler makes its way to our shores, it will have to be priced competitively. The competition in the market will also be raised significantly.

Design The moped has an LED headlight and 17-inch wheels

The 2022 Yamaha Y15ZR sports an indicator-mounted front apron, a stepped-up single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail, a side-mounted upswept exhaust, and arrowhead-shaped mirrors. The moped packs an LED headlight with DRLs, an LCD instrument cluster, and rides on 17-inch alloy wheels. It has a ground clearance of 135mm and is offered in four shades, namely cyan, gray, blue, and green.

Information It is fueled by a 15hp, 150cc engine

The new Yamaha Y15ZR is powered by a 149.7cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 15.18hp and a peak torque of 13.8Nm.

Safety It gets telescopic front forks

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2022 Yamaha Y15ZR is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. It might also get ABS for improved handling. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the moped are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit with adjustable preload on the rear end.

Information 2022 Yamaha Y15ZR: Pricing

In Malaysia, the 2022 Yamaha Y15ZR moped carries a price tag of RM 8,498 (around Rs. 1.53 lakh). However, no details related to the vehicle's pricing and availability in India have been disclosed.