Okaya introduces Faast e-scooter in India at Rs. 90,000

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Dec 28, 2021, 12:45 am

EV maker Okaya has announced its latest electric two-wheeler, the Faast, in the Indian market. It carries a price-tag of Rs. 89,999 and is currently up for bookings. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler gets a striking look, an all-LED lighting setup, a digital instrument console, and a 4.4kW battery pack that allows a maximum range of 200km.

Okaya provides made-in-India products with fast-charging solutions and the Faast e-scooter is one of the many EVs that have debuted at the EV Expo 2021 in Greater Noida. Interested buyers can book the vehicle at Rs. 1,999. It will rival the likes of Ola S1, TVS iQube, Ather 450X, Bounce Infinity E1, and Bajaj Chetak.

Design The electric two-wheeler is available in multiple colors

The Okaya Faast features a maxi scooter-like design with a dual-tone paint scheme, a headlight-mounted front apron, angular mirrors, a flat footboard, and a flat-type single-piece seat. It also houses a full-LED arrangement for lighting, a digital instrument cluster, and rides on designer wheels. The two-wheeler comes in Red, Gray, Green, and White color options, among others.

Information It has a top-speed of 70km/h

The Okaya Faast packs a 4.4kW Lithium phosphate battery and an electric motor, which allows the vehicle to deliver a range of up to 200km. It has a top-speed of 70km/h.

Safety Combined braking system is offered for safety

The Okaya Faast electric scooter likely gets disc/drum brakes on the wheels or a combination of both, along with a combined braking system for improved braking performance. The suspension setup details on the electric vehicle are unclear as of now. However, it is likely to get a standard telescopic fork on the front and a mono-shock or dual shock unit on the rear.

Information Okaya Faast: Pricing and availability

Okaya Faast has been priced at Rs. 89,999 (ex-showroom) and is currently up for bookings for a token amount of Rs. 1,999. Its deliveries are slated to begin from January-end.