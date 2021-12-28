Auto Unofficial bookings for 2022 SKODA KODIAQ (facelift) commence in India

Ahead of launch, SKODA KODIAQ's (facelift) unofficial bookings open

Czech automaker SKODA is gearing up to introduce the facelifted version of its KODIAQ SUV in India next month. Now, select dealerships across the country have unofficially started accepting bookings for the four-wheeler. The car was unveiled in June this year. It will be available in Sportline, Style, and Laurin and Klement trims and will run on a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The facelifted KODIAQ had entered production earlier this month and now interested buyers can book the SUV at the dealership level. However, the official bookings are expected to open closer to launch. The new KODIAQ will pose a tough competition to rivals such as the Toyota Fortuner, Citroen C5 Aircross, MG Gloster, as well as Volkswagen Tiguan.

Exteriors The vehicle sports LED headlights and squared-off wheel arches

The SKODA KODIAQ (facelift) features a muscular built with a sculpted bonnet, a vertical slat "butterfly grille," a wide, black air dam, and sleek LED headlights. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, and alloy wheels with squared arches. A shark fin antenna, a roof-mounted spoiler, and wrap-around taillamps are available on the rear.

Information Transmission duties will be handled by a 7-speed gearbox

In India, the new SKODA KODIAQ will be powered by a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol motor that generates 187.4hp of maximum power and 320Nm of peak torque. The mill will come linked to a 7-speed DSG gearbox.

Interiors Inside, there is a panoramic sunroof and heated front seats

The facelifted SKODA KODIAQ offers a spacious cabin with new upholstery options, a two-spoke steering wheel, a panoramic sunroof, 10-color ambient lighting, and heating, ventilation, as well as massage facilities in the front seats. It also houses a 12-speaker premium sound system, a digital driver's display, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel. For safety, there are multiple airbags, traction control, and parking cameras.

Information SKODA KODIAQ (facelift): Pricing and availability

SKODA will announce the official pricing and availability information of the facelifted KODIAQ at the time of launch next month. However, considering the specifications and features, it will likely be priced at around Rs. 35 lakh (ex-showroom).