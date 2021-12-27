Auto One-Moto launches Electa e-scooter in India at Rs. 2 lakh

One-Moto launches Electa e-scooter in India at Rs. 2 lakh

One-Moto Electa launched in India as the brand's third e-scooter

Electric vehicle manufacturer One-Moto has announced its new e-scooter, the Electa, in the Indian market. The two-wheeler carries a price-tag of Rs. 1.99 lakh and is available in five color options. As for the highlights, the EV comes with a retro look, a removable Lithium-ion battery, an analog display, smartphone connectivity, and has a range of up to 150km.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

One-Moto is also the first British brand of premium EVs in the Indian market and has introduced three models within a period of three months. The Electa is the automaker's third product in India after the Commuta and Byka e-scooters which had debuted last month. It is targeted at youth who are "looking for something chic and unique."

Design The vehicle sports 12-inch wheels

The One-Moto Electa features a classic design with a rounded headlamp, vertical indicators, a luggage rack, chrome mirrors, and a rounded protruding taillamp. It also houses a Bluetooth-enabled instrument console and rides on 12-inch wheels. The scooter is 1,890mm long, has a wheelbase of 1,390mm, and weighs 115kg. It is available in Matte Black, Shiny Black, Blue, Red, and Gray colors.

Information It has a top-speed of 85km/h

The One-Moto Electa packs a 4kW electric motor and a 72V 45Ah removable battery that can be charged in four hours. The vehicle has a top-speed of 85km/h and promises a range of up to 150km.

Safety Hydraulic disc brakes are offered for safety

To take care of the rider's safety, the One-Moto Electa is equipped with hydraulic disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. However, it misses out on ABS. The suspension setup details are unclear at the moment. However, it is likely to pack coil-based forks on the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear.

Information How much does it cost?

The One-Moto Electa is priced at Rs. 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The company is also offering three years warranty on the motor, controller, and battery of the electric two-wheeler.