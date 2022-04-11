Auto

Fifth-generation Mercedes-Benz C-Class to debut in India this May

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Apr 11, 2022, 12:15 am 2 min read

Fifth-generation Mercedes-Benz C-Class arrived in global markets last year (Photo credit: Mercedes-Benz)

German automaker Mercedes-Benz will unveil its fifth-generation C-Class sedan in India this May. To recall, it debuted in the global markets last year. As for the highlights, the premium vehicle has a head-turning look and a luxurious cabin with a bevy of features, including powered front seats. Here, it should be offered with a choice of petrol and diesel powertrains.

Context Why does this story matter?

The new Mercedes-Benz C-Class sports a look similar to the new-generation S-Class and offers the ideal combination of features and performance. It should attract many customers in India.

The sedan is expected to arrive on our shores as a completely built unit (CBU) and should be priced competitively. The rivalry in the luxury four-wheeler segment will also be raised to a great extent.

Exteriors The car has swept-back headlamps and dual exhaust tips

The new Mercedes-Benz C-Class sports a sloping roofline, a sculpted hood, a chrome-finished grille, a wide air vent, and swept-back headlights. It is flanked by black B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer multi-spoke wheels. Twin exhaust tips and wrap-around taillamps are available on the rear. Dimensions-wise, the car is 4,793mm long, 1,446mm tall, 2,033mm wide, and has a wheelbase of 2,865mm.

Information Both petrol and diesel engine options might be offered

In India, the upcoming Mercedes-Benz C-Class should be available with an option of petrol and diesel engines. The mills might be linked to a 9-speed automatic gearbox and a 48V mild-hybrid system.

Interiors The sedan gets a sunroof and a fingerprint reader

The 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class has a luxurious cabin, featuring a sunroof, ambient lighting, powered front seats, an uncluttered center console, and a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel with touch-sensitive switches. It houses a 12.3-inch digital driver's display and an 11.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with a fingerprint reader. The safety of the passengers is ensured by multiple airbags and driver-assistance systems.

Information 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class in India will be announced at the time of its launch. However, it should carry a premium over the current model, which starts at Rs. 50 lakh (ex-showroom).