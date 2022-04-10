Auto

Bounce Infinity E1's production starts; deliveries from April 18

Bounce Infinity E1's production starts; deliveries from April 18

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Apr 10, 2022, 07:16 pm 2 min read

Bounce Infinity E1 delivers a range of 85km (Photo credit: Bounce)

Bengaluru-based Bounce has commenced the production of its Infinity E1 electric scooter at its factory in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, and announced that its deliveries will start from April 18 onward. The two-wheeler bears a sporty design and offers lots of tech-based features. It is fueled by an electric powertrain and promises a range of up to 85km on a single charge.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Infinity E1 is Bounce's first EV in India and is offered with a battery as a service (BaaS) facility, wherein customers can either buy the battery or take it on rent.

The E1 is made in India and its good looks, decent features, and affordable pricing make it appealing to buyers. It rivals the likes of the Simple One and Ola S1.

Design The scooter has alloy wheels and Bluetooth connectivity

The Bounce Infinity E1 sits on a tubular frame and has an indicator-mounted front apron, a flat footboard, a single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail, and a circular headlight. The scooter packs a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument console, an all-LED setup for lighting, and rides on alloy wheels. It gets a 12-liter under-seat storage compartment and tips the scales at 94kg.

Information It hits a top speed of 65km/h

The Bounce Infinity E1 packs a 1.5kW electric motor linked to a 2kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. The setup generates 83Nm of torque and promises a range of 85km. The vehicle attains a top speed of 65km/h and sprints from 0-40km/h in eight seconds.

Safety It gets twin rear shock absorbers

To ensure the rider's safety, the Bounce Infinity E1 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with a combined braking system for better handling on the roads. It also offers Reverse mode and Drag mode. The suspension duties on the two-wheeler are handled by hydraulic telescopic front forks and dual shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information Bounce Infinity E1: Pricing

The Bounce Infinity E1 carries a price tag of Rs. 45,099 for the variant without a battery, while the model with a charger and battery sports a price figure of Rs. 68,999 (both prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).